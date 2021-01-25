Gary Housing Authority selects city native to lead agency

GARY — A city native who has long-served in a leadership role at the Housing Authority has been named the agency's new executive director — a sign that the once-troubled agency will soon be out from under federal receivership.
Taryl Bonds, deputy executive director, will succeed the agency's current executive director, Julian Marsh, on Feb. 28.
"I’m excited. Who doesn’t think about coming back home and making a positive impact in their city?" Bonds said Monday in a phone interview. "I spent a lot of time leaving this community, going to East Chicago, to Chicago, catching the South Shore, and driving past our neighborhoods, wishing I could make a difference. Well, I get that chance now."
Bonds earned a bachelor's degree in communications/general studies from Ball State University and a master's degree in in public affairs from Indiana University Northwest.
Bonds began his career in housing in 2002 as director of capital improvements, procurement and maintenance for the East Chicago Housing Authority.
He served as a program analyst for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Federal Contract Compliance Program, and as a procurement/compliance officer for Cook County's housing authority in Illinois.
He was recently accepted into Georgetown University’s Master of Real Estate program, where he will study real estate development.
Receivership lifted?
Since 2013, GHA has been under the control of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, through a cooperative agreement, due to years of money mismanagement, poor building conditions and other challenges.
Marsh, who is retiring, was assigned to oversee the Gary Housing Authority in summer 2015 by HUD as part of the federal agency's oversight.
Bonds on Monday said he expects GHA will be out from under direct HUD control by March 31, perhaps sooner, after a federal review.
So long as GHA remains under receivership, the local board can make recommendations, but HUD has final say over local matters.
Once HUD relinquishes direct control, GHA's seven-member board will have local authority once again.
The housing authority was designated as "troubled status" in August 2003 but Bonds said they received notification in fall 2020 that GHA was no longer categorized as such.
According to a news releases, Bonds has worked with GHA for seven years, including alongside Marsh overseeing a "diverse portfolio of projects including the procurement of properties for development throughout the city and Gary’s downtown area."
“Gary is my home, and it is an honor to serve my city while helping create a new landscape for affordable and market rate housing, and overall economic development for residents," Bonds said in a news release.
Marsh, in a statement, said Bonds is a great fit for the role.
“He loves the city and its residents, but most important, he has a vision of greatness for Gary and will stop at nothing to accomplish the goals of GHA," Marsh said.
Earlier this month, GHA was awarded a $8.66 million grant to tears down three of its aging public housing complexes: Gary Manor, Dorie Miller and Delaney Community East.
Only two other housing authorities across the country received capital funding grants through HUD's Emergency/Disaster and Safety and Security Program.
The eventual teardowns of these properties are part of a national shift away from high-rises and clusters of poverty and low-income public housing.