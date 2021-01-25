Gary Housing Authority selects city native to lead agency

Receivership lifted?

Since 2013, GHA has been under the control of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, through a cooperative agreement, due to years of money mismanagement, poor building conditions and other challenges.

Marsh, who is retiring, was assigned to oversee the Gary Housing Authority in summer 2015 by HUD as part of the federal agency's oversight.

Bonds on Monday said he expects GHA will be out from under direct HUD control by March 31, perhaps sooner, after a federal review.

So long as GHA remains under receivership, the local board can make recommendations, but HUD has final say over local matters.

Once HUD relinquishes direct control, GHA's seven-member board will have local authority once again.

The housing authority was designated as "troubled status" in August 2003 but Bonds said they received notification in fall 2020 that GHA was no longer categorized as such.

According to a news releases, Bonds has worked with GHA for seven years, including alongside Marsh overseeing a "diverse portfolio of projects including the procurement of properties for development throughout the city and Gary’s downtown area."