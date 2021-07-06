Gary leaders, officials break ground on multi-million sewer improvement projects

GARY — The city of Gary marked the beginning of nearly $7 million in sewer infrastructure upgrades Tuesday.

Mayor Jerome Prince called it an "exciting day" as officials gathered for the city's 13th Avenue sewer improvement and grit dewatering improvement projects.

"Not only does this create an environment, or situation, for us to have a cleaner, safer, more resilient city, it also highlights the opportunities to have partnerships with great people, such as our congressman, and the Army Corps (of Engineers),” Prince said.

“I'm extremely proud and grateful and just thankful to be here to announce these projects, particularly for the folks in this area here, but certainly for the entire city of Gary.”

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, said the projects will not only improve the quality of life for residents and protect their homes, but open up Gary for economic development and job creation.

"But the work is not done," Mrvan said. "We have an American Jobs Plan that will continue to have investment in infrastructure that will continue to build upon the mayor's vision and the council's vision to invest in the infrastructure and to renew infrastructure so that Gary is open for business for all and for the quality of life for the Gary residents."