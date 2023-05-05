HAMMOND — A Gary man is pleading guilty to firing gunshots two years ago at a postal worker in a moment of road rage.

Jerron D. Williams appeared Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to admit he assaulted a female letter carrier with a firearm.

The 32-year-old defendant was awaiting trial next month on three felony counts and facing a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if a jury had found him guilty.

The magistrate judge cancelled the jury trial and is recommending the court accept the Williams guilty plea as voluntary and that Williams understands he is giving up his constitutional rights to a jury trial and requiring the government to prove the case against him.

The eight-page agreement states Williams will have to serve a prison term because he discharged a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

The judge will determine the length of his sentence later this year.

The U.S. Attorney agrees to recommend the court the minimum possible under U.S. sentencing guidelines.

A federal grand jury charged Williams over an April 2, 2021, confrontation between him and the unidentified mail carrier who had stopped her delivery truck, outside Williams' home in the 4200 block of Tennessee Street in Gary’s Glen Park section, to sort mail for other deliveries.

The government alleges Williams was backing a car out of his driveway when he struck her mail vehicle.

Williams began yelling at the mail carrier, who attempted to defuse the situation, but panicked when Williams went into his house for what she feared was a firearm.

She struck Williams' car while attempting to drive around other vehicles in the street to escape.

The government alleges an irate Williams fired four shots from a 9 mm handgun at the mail truck, shattering one of its side windows. The carrier suffered face and neck injuries from the assault.

Williams then fled the crime scene. Police traced his car to a motel in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street in Hobart and arrested him outside his motel room.