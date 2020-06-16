You are the owner of this article.
Gary man arrested in robbery at Newton County gas station
Gary man arrested in robbery at Newton County gas station

Randall Syler

LAKE VILLAGE — A Gary man has been charged in connection with a robbery May 21 at the Amstar gas station, Newton County sheriff's police said.

Randall Syler, 38, was being held Tuesday at the Newton County Jail on a $25,000 bond, sheriff's Capt. Shannon Cothran said.

Syler was charged June 5 and arrested in Porter County, police said.

He appeared Friday in Newton Superior Court on one count of robbery, a level 5 felony, online court records showed. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The Newton County prosecutor's office filed a notice that it plans to seek a habitual offender enhancement against Syler, records show.

Sheriff's police responded about noon May 21 after a man wearing a medical mask and sock hat entered the store, paid for small items and demanded money as the cashier was returning his change, Cothran said.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Police developed Syler as a suspect through an investigation and cooperation with other agencies, Cothran said.

Syler's next court hearing was scheduled for Aug. 14, records showed.

