CROWN POINT — A judge freed a Gary man Tuesday more than five years after he was jailed for his ties to a violent criminal enterprise that sold crack cocaine across his home town.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 63-month sentence Tuesday on 44-year-old Cornell D. “Knuckles” Allen.

Defense attorney Sheldon B. Nagelberg, who represented Allen, said Tuesday Allen already had served more the five years in federal detention, so the judge effectively released Allen.

“He wants to get on with his life. I think justice is served,” Nagelberg said Tuesday afternoon.

Allen pleaded guilty four years ago to federal drug charges alleging he and others sold crack cocaine between 2016 and 2018.

His sentencing was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the his need to await the results of the trial or guilty pleas of his many of his co-defendants.

A federal grand jury indicted a total of nine on conspiracy and drug trafficking charges they sold cocaine from a rental house in the 2500 block of Jefferson Street and a car wash business, Da Wash, at 20th Place and Broadway, both in Gary.

Teddia “Teddy” Caldwell, 47, of Gary the ringleader of the narcotics network, pleaded guilty last year to the same drug dealing allegations as well ordering a fatal 2017 robbery of a rival.

Allen initially pleaded not guilty to the drug counts but gave up his constitutional rights to make the government prove the allegations against him at a jury trial to avoid a long prison term.

Allen sentencing leaves only one alleged gang member, Devonte Hodge, 31, of Gary to be tried on federal drug charges at a trial now scheduled to take place early next year.

Four other co-defendants already have been sentenced to terms varying from release on probation to prison time.

Caldwell, Taquan “Boonie Clark, 36, of Detroit, and Devontae Martin, 29, of Gary are awaiting sentencing.

The case was the product of investigations by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, the Federal Investigation Bureau, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, the Gang Response Investigative task force, state, Lake County and Gary police officers.

