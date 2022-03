Gary man sentenced for illegal gun sale

HAMMOND — A Gary man is going to prison for selling a gun to the wrong customer.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 78-month prison term Thursday on William Hawkins.

Hawkins, 22, pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to having committed two firearms violations Jan. 24, 2020, involving the same street sale of a Jimenez Arms T-380 pistol.

Hawkins admitted he violated federal laws that prohibit him from possessing a firearm because he is a convicted felon. Hawkins said he further broke the law by selling the gun to another a convicted felon.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra McTague states in a memorandum to the court that Hawkins made the sale to a confidential informant of law enforcement officials.

The government has audio and video evidence of Hawkins admitting to the buyer, during the sale, that he was holding the gun wrapped in a cloth bandanna because he didn’t want his fingerprints on it because of his prior felony.

McTague said the buyer then told Hawkins he was a felon, too, for having been convicted in 2002 for criminal gang activity.

She said Hawkins demonstrated the gun was in working order by firing it behind his Gary home into a residential area without out any regard for the safety of others.

McTague said Hawkins further compounded his crime, after his 2020 arrest, by reaching out on a monitored jail telephone to three individuals and expressing the hope someone would eliminate the government witness against him.

She said the witness later learned of Hawkins threat to put a hit on him from one of the individuals Hawkins had called.

Hawkins' criminal record includes a misdemeanor conviction for criminal mischief in 2019 for his involvement with several other men in a robbery and attempted rape as well as a felony conviction for dealing more than 10 pounds of marijuana he had stashed in his grandmother’s home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.