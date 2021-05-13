Gary man sentenced to 168 months for crack cocaine dealing

HAMMOND — A Gary man who played a central role in a cocaine distribution network is going to prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 168-month sentence Thursday on 37-year-old Charles “Mooney” Gould.

Gould was charged five years ago with trafficking crack cocaine out of derelict houses in Gary’s Glen Park section.

A federal jury found him guilty last year.

He will join 18 of his partners who have been convicted for their roles in the illicit drug network.

Gould’s defense attorneys argue he was merely a customer of the operation, not a participant. They said no one should believe his co-defendants, who testified against him to win leniency in their own cases.

Simon refused defense requests this week to either acquit Gould or grant him a new trial, concluding there was sufficient evidence to place him intimately within the drug operation.

Simon stated in his ruling, earlier this week, that Antonio Walton was the head of an elaborate crack cocaine operation at three locations in Gary.