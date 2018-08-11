A 28-year-old man was shot after police say he was approached by two unidentified men Saturday afternoon at a Gary apartment complex.
The victim, of Gary, was shot once in the arm and the bullet became lodged in his chest, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The victim told police that as he neared an entrance at the Willows on Clark Road apartments, in the 300 block of Clark Road, he was confronted by two men.
No other description of the suspects was available Saturday afternoon.
The victim was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. Hamady did not have a condition on the victim.
Hamady said police had yet to determine a motive in the shooting and that the victim said he was new to the area and didn't know anybody.
Subscribe to Breaking News!
Get breaking news stories sent to you as the stories unfold!
Police were dispatched to the scene at 1:10 p.m.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Aaron Monroe Duvall
Amber Ashley Davidovich
Anthony Sylvester Ramirez
Anthony William Kidd
Anton Joseph Jasek
Arica Aldric Janaya Perry
Arionne Nasir Harris
Austin Michael Wilbourn
Auther Earl Taylor
Brian Logan Clark
Chad Jayson Carnahan
Chelsie Ann Howerton
Christopher James Hawkins
Darcell Miguel Perkins
David Allen Hillegonds
David Randall Lepucki
Davon Zyear Cameron
Demonte Ivory Johnson
Deonte James Lars
Derrick Leon Vaulx Jr.
Donna Michelle Leyba
Ericka Yesenia Haro Guerrero
Eugene S. Bradley
Fawaz Hamad M. Alshammari
Gage Allen Gaines
Gerado Rodriguez Guzman
Heather Renee Burkhardt
Henry Jay Kennedy
Isaiah T. Pearson II
Jayleen O. Hanley
Jeffrey Dean Shurlow
Jeremy Nicholas Nash
Jillian Rae Mason
Jose Bolanos
Jose Luis Rojo Jr.
Joseph David Junkins
Justin Andrew Velez
Lapatience L. L. Leslie
Larry Lee Bishop
Lee Ann Ciarlo
Mark Edward Rafacz
Mathew Robert Middleborn
Matthew David Smith
Matthew Joseph Disanto
Michael Paul Zlotorzynski Jr.
Mohammed Abdullah Alyousif
Qiana Nichelle Carter
Ricardo Molina Jr.
Ryan Neil Gee
Summer Brittany Fejes
Tammy Lin Bardeson
Tatiana Lagean Gant
Teresa Lynn Carnahan
Tina N. Owens
Willie Donner Campbell