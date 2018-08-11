Subscribe for 33¢ / day
A 28-year-old man was shot after police say he was approached by two unidentified men Saturday afternoon at a Gary apartment complex. 

The victim, of Gary, was shot once in the arm and the bullet became lodged in his chest, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. 

The victim told police that as he neared an entrance at the Willows on Clark Road apartments, in the 300 block of Clark Road, he was confronted by two men. 

No other description of the suspects was available Saturday afternoon. 

The victim was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. Hamady did not have a condition on the victim.

Hamady said police had yet to determine a motive in the shooting and that the victim said he was new to the area and didn't know anybody. 

Police were dispatched to the scene at 1:10 p.m. 

