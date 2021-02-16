Gary mayor asks for governor to declare state of emergency following snowstorm

GARY — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince has requested that Gov. Eric Holcomb consider declaring a state of emergency following the Region's latest hefty snowfall.

Prince wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening highlighting the latest accumulation of nearly 20 inches this past week.

"The entire Region's been hit hard," Prince said. "I have asked Eric Holcomb to consider declaring a state of emergency. (Northwest Indiana) can benefit from additional resources from the state and the federal government."

During a 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday morning, Munster saw 9.7 inches of snowfall, followed closely behind Gary and Crown Point with 9.5 inches and Portage and Chesterton with 8 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday the city's Board of Public Works ratified the emergency purchase of an $180,000 snowplow during a meeting. Gary officials made the emergency purchase for a second snowplow truck after two of its snowplows broke down.