 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary mayor asks for governor to declare state of emergency following snowstorm
alert urgent

Gary mayor asks for governor to declare state of emergency following snowstorm

{{featured_button_text}}
Jerome Prince

Jerome Prince

 Provided

GARY — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince has requested that Gov. Eric Holcomb consider declaring a state of emergency following the Region's latest hefty snowfall.  

Prince wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening highlighting the latest accumulation of nearly 20 inches this past week. 

"The entire Region's been hit hard," Prince said. "I have asked Eric Holcomb to consider declaring a state of emergency. (Northwest Indiana) can benefit from additional resources from the state and the federal government."

During a 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday morning, Munster saw 9.7 inches of snowfall, followed closely behind Gary and Crown Point with 9.5 inches and Portage and Chesterton with 8 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service. 

On Tuesday the city's Board of Public Works ratified the emergency purchase of an $180,000 snowplow during a meeting. Gary officials made the emergency purchase for a second snowplow truck after two of its snowplows broke down.  

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently issued a disaster declaration after the snowstorm hit, which likewise caused power outages and travel hazards throughout the state. A disaster declaration allows the state to ask the federal government for assistance and gain more emergency aid funds, the Associated Press reported.

Coming on the heels of Prince's request, meteorologists predict there's a 20% to 30% chance for snow Wednesday afternoon, with snowfall more likely to come Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The National Weather Service said the accumulation totals are expected to be far less than they were Monday and Tuesday.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts