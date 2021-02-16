Gary mayor asks for governor to declare state of emergency following snowstorm

GARY — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince has requested that Gov. Eric Holcomb consider declaring a state of emergency following the Region's latest hefty snowfall.
Prince wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening highlighting the latest accumulation of nearly 20 inches this past week.
"The entire Region's been hit hard," Prince said. "I have asked Eric Holcomb to consider declaring a state of emergency. (Northwest Indiana) can benefit from additional resources from the state and the federal government."
During a 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday morning, Munster saw 9.7 inches of snowfall, followed closely behind Gary and Crown Point with 9.5 inches and Portage and Chesterton with 8 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
On Tuesday the city's Board of Public Works ratified the emergency purchase of an $180,000 snowplow during a meeting. Gary officials made the emergency purchase for a second snowplow truck after two of its snowplows broke down.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker recently issued a disaster declaration after the snowstorm hit, which likewise caused power outages and travel hazards throughout the state. A disaster declaration allows the state to ask the federal government for assistance and gain more emergency aid funds, the Associated Press reported.
Coming on the heels of Prince's request, meteorologists predict there's a 20% to 30% chance for snow Wednesday afternoon, with snowfall more likely to come Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The National Weather Service said the accumulation totals are expected to be far less than they were Monday and Tuesday.