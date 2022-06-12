Gary mayor orders immediate closure of night club where six people were shot, including two who died

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince has ordered the immediate closure of a nightclub where six people were shot, two fatally, early Sunday morning.

The shootings occurred at Playo's Night Club in the 1700 block of Grant Street, police said.

Jonte Dorsey, a 34-year-old man from Joliet, Illinois, and Jah'Nice Quinn, a 26-year-old woman from Merrillville, were declared deceased at Methodist Hospital, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Four additional people were injured.

Gary Police Department was dispatched for reports of shots fired at 1:57 a.m. Upon arrival, police observed an unresponsive 34-year-old male, Dorsey, and an unresponsive 26-year-old female, Quinn. They were both transported to the hospital by Gary medics and were later declared deceased.

Of the other gunshot victims, one remains in critical condition, and the three others appear to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting victims were transported to several area hospitals.

On Sunday night, Prince ordered the immediate closure of the club "under Sec. 2-54 of the Gary Municipal Code. In addition, (the club's) General Business License is pending investigation for potential suspension and revocation."

Prince also released a statement in support of the victims. "First, on behalf of the City of Gary, we are praying for the families and friends of the two people who lost their lives at Playo's nightclub on Saturday night. I cannot imagine the pain you're feeling, and I truly wish I could offer words to comfort you. We also send prayers for full healing for those who were injured," Prince said in the statement. "Next it is well beyond time our national leaders pass common sense, real legislation that curbs easy access to firearms."

Due to the number of victims and the crowd outside the club, other agencies responded.

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

