Gary mayor scraps Hard Rock casino food-and-drink tax proposal, citing no support

GARY — Hours after the Jerome Prince administration said they were seeking approval from the council and state lawmakers for a food-and-beverage tax within a 1-mile radius of the Hard Rock casino, they are setting it aside.
"We don't have the support yet," Trent A. McCain, deputy mayor, said Monday afternoon.
Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, said he has been asked to sponsor the bill for the city, but that he wouldn't author it unless there is "complete Gary buy-in" — meaning the council, administration and Gary-area lawmakers are on board.
"I'm an (East Chicago) guy. I'm not going to walk into someone's backyard and tell them to pay more taxes unless everyone's in agreement," Harris said when contacted Monday afternoon.
Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said he is supportive of a limited food-and-beverage tax, if rolled out correctly, and if it were restricted to the casino building so the city would reap the benefits of tourism, versus local business.
"A tax is always controversial," Godwin said.
As recently as last week, Prince was pushing for a 1% to 2% citywide tax on food and beverage — news that set off a firestorm of disapproval on social media. So his team abandoned that approach and revised language to institute a 2% food-and-beverage tax on prepared food and beverages within a 1-mile radius of the casino near the Borman Expressway at Burr Street and 29th Avenue, McCain said.
Now, even that proposal is off the table.
The Gary City Council was expected to meet Monday at 6 p.m. to consider a resolution approving and supporting the city's efforts in Indianapolis to pursue the tax.
Godwin said the support isn't there on the council and the Prince administration is withdrawing the resolution.
"This resolution was basically saying the council is supportive of the mayor to go down to Indianapolis, but then we would still have to enact the tax if the state gave us the authority to do so," Godwin said.
"The timing is not the best, with the other increases we've had," Godwin added, referencing the trash fee hike, expected NIPSCO hike and other increases imposed on Gary residents.
Prince's team had said the tax revenues would be earmarked for public safety resources and technology such as license plate readers, ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, surveillance cameras, dash cameras, and body cameras, according to Deputy Mayor Trent A. McCain.
The city's police department critically needs this revenue with low headcounts and a significant rise in shootings in 2020 over the year before.
McCain said the city is keenly interested in purchasing license plate readers for the department if this were to be approved — a technology deemed wildly successful in Hammond and helpful to the city's Police Department in nabbing suspects.
"This is something the city desperately needs," McCain said.
Sgt. Greg Wolf, president for the Gary police union, last week criticized the administration when it was pushing for a citywide tax.
On social media, Wolf said the push was an attempted disguise to "help public safety" because he believes the tax proposal is destined to fail in Indianapolis.
The police union and the administration have been at odds ever since Prince vetoed a 2021 budget that included raises for police and fire — which the union says was designed to improve recruitment and retention.
Wolf has sounded the alarm in recent weeks, saying the city's police force numbers are dwindling and staffing is almost always a problem during shifts.
McCain said the administration is withdrawing a resolution on on the council's Monday night agenda. The resolution acknowledged the shortage of police officers in Gary and shortage in basic law enforcement equipment. It also makes clear the tax revenue would be used to address public safety.
5 stories to know from the weekend: Court rules slice of Hard Rock parking lot not owned by future Gary casino
Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.
A court ruled Thursday that a company affiliated with Hard Rock Casino owner Spectacle Entertainment failed to follow the proper procedures to acquire a tiny slice of the 30-acre casino site in Gary.
An official cause of death has not yet been named and the autopsy is pending.
After skipping out on work release, a man terrorized three Hammond businesses, including hitting an employee with diapers, throwing a tip jar at staff and stealing Christmas toys, court records alleged.
A warrant was issued Thursday and according to court records, the man is at large with no bail set.
"I don't want this to turn into a case that goes cold," said Nichole McClellan, a cousin of homicide victim Heather Rayner. Manuel Alfaro and Rayner were found shot to death April 3, 2018.