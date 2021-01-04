Gary mayor scraps Hard Rock casino food-and-drink tax proposal, citing no support

Now, even that proposal is off the table.

The Gary City Council was expected to meet Monday at 6 p.m. to consider a resolution approving and supporting the city's efforts in Indianapolis to pursue the tax.

Godwin said the support isn't there on the council and the Prince administration is withdrawing the resolution.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This resolution was basically saying the council is supportive of the mayor to go down to Indianapolis, but then we would still have to enact the tax if the state gave us the authority to do so," Godwin said.

"The timing is not the best, with the other increases we've had," Godwin added, referencing the trash fee hike, expected NIPSCO hike and other increases imposed on Gary residents.

Prince's team had said the tax revenues would be earmarked for public safety resources and technology such as license plate readers, ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, surveillance cameras, dash cameras, and body cameras, according to Deputy Mayor Trent A. McCain.

The city's police department critically needs this revenue with low headcounts and a significant rise in shootings in 2020 over the year before.