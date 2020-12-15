Gary mayor taps city's top attorney for deputy mayor appointment

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince announced Tuesday he is appointing Trent A. McCain, corporation counsel, to the role of deputy mayor — a position that's gone unfilled for years.

“Entering our second year, I decided we needed to level up our administration," Prince said in a statement Tuesday. “Attorney McCain is an integral part of our team, and I know he will thrive in his new role.”

McCain, a lifelong Gary resident, said he looks forward to working closely with all city departments to move Gary forward.

“I love the city of Gary, and it’s been an honor to serve as its corporation counsel for the past year,” McCain said. “I am thrilled that the Mayor asked me to be his No. 2 and to continue our work in implementing his vision of ‘Reimagining Gary’.”

McCain told The Times the mayor will announce in the coming days who will succeed him in the corporation counsel role.

McCain said his move to the deputy mayor role will be budget neutral, meaning he will make the same salary as he's making now — $94,000.

"Even though the mayor is strong, he's not super human, and this will help take some of the mayoral duties off his shoulder," McCain told The Times.