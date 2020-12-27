Gary mayor's 2 a.m. State of the City address irks council; new city hall proposed

GARY — After months of waiting, Mayor Jerome Prince gave his first State of the City address — an annual event typically used by municipal leaders to update the legislative body on the past year, plus any future budget or policy initiatives.

Prince, who took over Gary government in January after he edged out eight-term mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the last election, said despite his knowledge of the city’s financial struggles, he was in for quite the surprise at the start of the year.

He was met with faulty utilities, mold, and falling, leaking ceilings at City Hall — and about $15 million less in the city’s coffers than promised by his predecessor.

“We learned the city did not have $15 million dollars in reserves as we were told in 2019, so our team crunched numbers and studied countless pages and files and concluded that there were no reserves,” Prince said during his State of the City speech.

A stark contrast to Freeman-Wilson’s high-profile, annual State of the City addresses that were pitched to sold-out crowds at the Genesis Convention Center downtown, Prince’s speech arrived with little fanfare.

The prerecorded video debuted at 2:15 a.m. Dec. 17 with a succinct social media announcement.