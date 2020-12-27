Gary mayor's 2 a.m. State of the City address irks council; new city hall proposed

GARY — After months of waiting, Mayor Jerome Prince gave his first State of the City address — an annual event typically used by municipal leaders to update the legislative body on the past year, plus any future budget or policy initiatives.
Prince, who took over Gary government in January after he edged out eight-term mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the last election, said despite his knowledge of the city’s financial struggles, he was in for quite the surprise at the start of the year.
He was met with faulty utilities, mold, and falling, leaking ceilings at City Hall — and about $15 million less in the city’s coffers than promised by his predecessor.
“We learned the city did not have $15 million dollars in reserves as we were told in 2019, so our team crunched numbers and studied countless pages and files and concluded that there were no reserves,” Prince said during his State of the City speech.
A stark contrast to Freeman-Wilson’s high-profile, annual State of the City addresses that were pitched to sold-out crowds at the Genesis Convention Center downtown, Prince’s speech arrived with little fanfare.
The prerecorded video debuted at 2:15 a.m. Dec. 17 with a succinct social media announcement.
Prince said his team continues to work to get a handle on the city’s finances that are in disarray and “reimagine” Gary as a tech hub with the addition of Akyumen Industries smartphone manufacturer, to be housed at the Genesis Center and the old Ivanhoe site.
He also suggested he wants to prioritize building a new City Hall centered around a new downtown hub of critical government departments, including public safety.
“While it’s a goal of this administration, I intentionally didn’t set a timeline for it,” Prince later told The Times when asked for more details of his plans and funding sources. “But it’s extremely critical that we pursue this path given the amount of resources it takes to maintain that building.”
He said a new public safety building would be included in those plans.
Some in Gary government criticized the timing of Prince’s release — which came after months of pressure from members on the Gary Common Council, including President William Godwin, D-1st, to update the council formally on the city’s finances.
Godwin and other council members like Ron Brewer, D-at large, said they felt uncomfortable approving a 2021 budget without knowing where Prince’s priorities lie for the coming year.
Contacted a week after the video aired, Brewer said he has yet to watch it.
“I’m at a loss for words. I don't consider that to be the State of the City. That’s not the way it should have been presented to the council,” Brewer said, noting he felt the council was misled in the days leading up to the release.
Indiana law states the executive of any city should provide a statement on the finances and general condition of the city to the legislative body at least once a year, Godwin pointed out.
“That’s not what I saw, and I watched it twice. It was disappointing and out of touch with reality. With absolutely no mention of the Common Council, it felt like a reelection campaign video, not a State of the City,” Godwin said.
Godwin and a majority of the council have butted heads with the Prince team this year on a number of issues, including police/fire pay raises, garbage collection fees, hiring of non-city residents, and sale and pending redevelopment of the South Gleason Golf Course.
Even in the face of a pandemic, where large gatherings are not only discouraged but banned, Brewer suggested the SOTC could have been aired live during daytime hours on the city’s access channel and the council could have been given a chance to attend virtually and watch it live as well.
Prince’s team said last week the social media release of the SOTC “marks a break with tradition by putting residents first,” a city news release stated.
The video was pinned to the top of the city’s Re-Imagine Gary government Facebook page, as of Christmas Eve, meaning it will be the first post constituents see if they visit the page.
Many supporters and Gary residents applauded the mayor in the Facebook comments section, saying his speech left them feeling inspired. At least two people commented, saying he needs to work closely with the local police union and support their request for pay raises.
Sgt. Greg Wolf, police union president, said he was disappointed to hear Prince discuss plans for a new downtown city center — with a price tag that’s above and beyond the $600,000 Wolf requested in raises for public safety personnel in 2021. The proposal was vetoed.
“If we can’t muster up ($600,000) for public safety to keep police and fire here to combat the public safety issues we have, how do we build hundreds of millions of dollars of new development and get people to move here residentially and as business owners or investors?
“People and businesses will not invest here on that level until the crime rate has been quelled,” Wolf added.
On the city’s Facebook page, Prince’s team said the video would also be released to the city’s official YouTube channel, Gary.gov, the public access channels, and to news media.
Prince said he is focused on bringing more resources to the police and fire departments. While not in the form of pay raises, he said he wants to bolster vehicle fleets and technology in both departments.
He told The Times he is also seriously exploring license plate reader technology, which has been highly successful for officers in neighboring Hammond.