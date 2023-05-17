Nucor Chairman, President and CEO Leon Topalian won the Gary Memorial Medal, the steel industry's highest honor.

The award is named after Judge Elbert Gary, who partnered with J. P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie and Charles M. Schwab to found U.S. Steel. The city of Gary, which U.S. Steel built as a company town in the early 20th century, also was named after the Wheaton native, who rarely set foot in his namesake mill town.

“Congratulations to Leon on this well-deserved recognition. We are grateful for his dedication and commitment to driving stronger and better steel industry outcomes," said Cleveland Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves, who's also the incoming AISI chairman of the board. "His contribution to AISI and the industry is invaluable. Thank you, Leon, for your steadfast leadership and dedication.”

Topalian, the outgoing American Iron and Steel Institute board chairman, leads Nucor, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based mini mill operator that has a mill in Crawfordsville in downstate Indiana.

The American Iron and Steel Institute recognized Topalian "for his unwavering commitment of time and energy to the critical public policy issues that will have a lasting impact on the future of the American steel industry; for his exceptional leadership of the Institute during a time of unprecedented change for a nation still grappling with the impacts of the global pandemic; and for his dedication to promoting American steel as the material of choice to build a more sustainable world," according to the citation.

Washington, D.C.-based AISI advcoates for integrated and electric arc furnace steelmakers, their suppliers and customers.