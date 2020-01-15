Gary native Alex Karras was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Karras, who was a four-time All-State selection at Emerson High School, played for the Detroit Lions from 1958-70.
He later went on to a career in acting and broadcasting. He starred as Mongo in Mel Brooks’ iconic comedy “Blazing Saddles” and as the title character’s father in the TV series “Webster.”
Karras also was part of the Monday Night Football broadcasting crew.
He played college football at Iowa and was named to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Karras died in 2012 at the age of 77.
