Gary native, wife donate $4.1M to Rose-Hulman, establish new scholarship for NWI, Chicagoland students

TERRE HAUTE — Gary native Mike Mussallem is giving back to his alma mater in a big way.
In a press release Monday, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology announced a new scholarship fund for Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland students, funded by a $4.1 million donation from Mussallem and his wife, Linda.
The scholarship will help students attend Rose-Hulman, which has been recognized nationally for its undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education, and will focus on supporting students from diverse socioeconomic, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, the college said in a release.
“In the early 1970s, Rose-Hulman provided a welcoming environment for me as I moved from Gary and created an outstanding foundation for my future opportunities and career," Mike Mussallem said in a press release.
"Linda and I believe Rose-Hulman provides unique and special opportunities to students from this region who have interest in studying science, engineering and math, and we are proud to help make this a reality for them.”
This isn't the first time the Mussallems have shared their generosity with the college. In 2016, the couple donated $9 million toward expanding Rose-Hulman’s student union, which is now named The Mussallem Union.
The pair also donated $1.5 million in 2019 toward constructing The Pi-Vilion, an award-winning, free-standing and sustainable structure adjacent to the student union, according to a press release.
“Linda and Mike share in our commitment to educating the mind, body and soul of each Rose-Hulman student," Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said in a press release.
"Their past gifts have been transformative for our campus, and this latest generous donation will significantly impact our students as well. This scholarship will provide opportunities for a multitude of students they wouldn’t get anywhere else.”
Six students will receive a scholarship through the Mussallem Scholarship program annually. Along with aid from the college, the scholarships will cover full tuition for four years.
The scholarship also provides stipends to fund international and leadership experiences for the scholars, which could include studying abroad or going on an academically focused international trip led by Rose-Hulman faculty, according to a news release.
“To become leaders in their career fields, tomorrow’s engineers and scientists must have a global perspective in addition to the necessary skills and experiences,” Mike Mussallem said.
“Opportunities to develop global and leadership capabilities, when added to Rose-Hulman’s academically rigorous programs, personal attention to student needs and excellent teaching and laboratory facilities, will make Rose-Hulman graduates stand out even more. We also believe these enhanced experiences can provide students with life-changing opportunities that will serve them not only professionally, but also personally.”
Mussallem graduated from Rose-Hulman in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. He also is a Rose-Hulman trustee and received an honorary degree in 1999 from the institute.
The Rose-Hulman alumnus also was the featured speaker at the college's 2015 commencement.
Since 2000, he has been the chairman and chief executive officer of Lifesciences, an Irvine, California, based company, that became an independent, publicly traded entity spun off from Baxter International in 2000.
For more than 20 years, Mussallem held a variety of engineering and leadership positions at Baxter.