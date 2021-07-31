Gary offering incentive for those who get vaccinated at Saturday event

GARY — The Steel City is hosting a block party with a sweet deal for residents.

Along with being able to pick up sweets from a 24-foot-long candy table, residents who choose to get a COVID-19 vaccination will receive a $20 gift card.

The vaccine incentive is being offered at the City of Gary Block Party On The Lot, hosted by Mayor Jerome Prince and the Gary Common Council.

The party is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Gary City Hall, 401 Broadway.

“It’s summer time, and we all want to have some fun,” Prince said in a press release. “Between my office and the Common Council, I know we’re going to throw a heck of a party.”

There will be vendors and food trucks at the party, a senior corner with bingo and giveaways and a video game truck for kids, the city said in a news release.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.

Building community and great memories is what Saturday's block party is about, Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said.