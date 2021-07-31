 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary offering incentive for those who get vaccinated at Saturday event
alert urgent

Gary offering incentive for those who get vaccinated at Saturday event

Gary City Hall

Gary City Hall

 John J. Watkins

GARY — The Steel City is hosting a block party with a sweet deal for residents.

Along with being able to pick up sweets from a 24-foot-long candy table, residents who choose to get a COVID-19 vaccination will receive a $20 gift card.

The vaccine incentive is being offered at the City of Gary Block Party On The Lot, hosted by Mayor Jerome Prince and the Gary Common Council.

The party is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Gary City Hall, 401 Broadway. 

“It’s summer time, and we all want to have some fun,” Prince said in a press release. “Between my office and the Common Council, I know we’re going to throw a heck of a party.”

Ride along with Superior Paramedics in East Chicago this Sunday. Video by Connor Burge.

There will be vendors and food trucks at the party, a senior corner with bingo and giveaways and a video game truck for kids, the city said in a news release.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.

Building community and great memories is what Saturday's block party is about, Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said.

“Across the city of Gary, we are all excited to get outside again for fellowship with old friends,” he said in a news release. “We all look forward to having a good time celebrating unity in our community.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts