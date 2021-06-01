Gary officer and K-9 honored in search, rescue of missing child

GARY — In the year since Cpl. Dwayne Brown joined the Gary Police Department's K-9 unit, he has already made great strides.
Brown, along with his K-9 partner Koba, accomplished a feat that earned them both an award last week.
At a national conference, the pair was recognized for their role in the February rescue of a missing 13-year-old autistic girl — an accomplishment attributed to their quick thinking and application of their training.
"It was a very humbling experience. It just made me feel like, 'man, I'm proud to be part of this prestigious group of people,'" Brown said of the ceremony.
Brown, a Gary officer of about six and a half years, was bestowed the Exceptional Award from the North American Police Working Dog Association at its yearly national conference, held this year from May 23-27 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
It all began when Brown assisted in the search for the missing child on the morning of Feb. 20.
Gary police first responded about 4:45 a.m. to the 4800 block of Carolina Street for a report of a missing child, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
An autistic girl had left her home hours prior, and it was bitter cold outside. The girl's family told police she was not capable of fending for herself or understanding the danger she faced, Westerfield said.
Later, after an initial search was conducted, an off-duty Brown received a call requesting his assistance.
Brown said there were no K-9s involved in the search at the time, and the situation had become a race against the clock, given the temperature outside.
Without hesitation, Brown gathered everything he needed, got Koba ready and headed out the door.
"I'm new to the unit, so I'm always willing. If someone calls, I'm going," Brown said. "She left at 2 a.m., and it's 8 a.m. I'm getting the call. We're playing against the clock now. Somebody's life is on the line."
Brown, after speaking with the girl's parents, was able to get a scent sample from her pillow. He then presented that to Koba, who he then gave the search command.
It didn't take long afterward for Koba to track the missing teen.
The girl was found about a block and a half away outside a home. She was frostbitten, without a coat or footwear and going in and out of consciousness, Brown recalled.
Medics were then summoned to the scene, and the girl was promptly transported to a local hospital for treatment.
"If not for the actions of Cpl. Brown, K-9 Koba and other Gary officers on scene, the outcome would have been tragically different," Westerfield said.
Brown also serves on Gary's SWAT unit and for the Army National Guard. Even with those experiences under his belt, he said there was a learning curve when he joined the K-9 unit — but it has paid off tremendously.
"Being able to work with a dog is probably one of the best things ever," Brown said. "You have to train together, and you become a team. That's the most rewarding part about it, because everything he learned, you taught him. You just build that cohesion and you mesh well together. It's literally a bond like no other."
Brown added that he has connected more with Koba than even some of his coworkers on the police force.
Training a police dog comes with its challenges, however, Brown said. His approach to training Koba is to always maintain a level of trust and respect.
Brown said Koba has become a regular staple of his family life and is exceptionally good around his children.
The officer-K-9 pair was one among many honored for various triumphs at the recent news conference.
There, Brown met and learned from many seasoned professional K-9 officers, some of whom lost their dogs in the line of duty.
"It was a great atmosphere because everyone was there for the same thing. Everybody was a dog handler. Everybody had different stories to tell (and) you could understand where they were coming from, and there were a bunch of things to learn," he said.
Brown said the experience was reassuring as a K-9 officer still learning who's continuing to grow and build on the partnership he has with Koba.
"We met so many great people, so many great teams. Some of these dogs are just ... it's just phenomenal the skill level that you see," Brown said. "It pushes you to be a better officer."
Founded in 1977, the NAPWDA trains and certifies law enforcement dogs across the country. It is composed of law enforcement K-9 officers throughout the U.S. and other countries, according to its site.
The organization's yearly national workshop is used to provide training to K-9 officers in problem-solving, new techniques in various phases of police work dog use.
NAPWDA will hold an Indiana State workshop on Monday, Sept. 13 in Valparaiso, at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 1251 Silhavy Road South.
The event will be hosted by the Valparaiso Police Department and will cover patrol phases, including scenario-based training on narcotics, explosives, aggression, building search and tracking.