Gary officer and K-9 honored in search, rescue of missing child

Brown also serves on Gary's SWAT unit and for the Army National Guard. Even with those experiences under his belt, he said there was a learning curve when he joined the K-9 unit — but it has paid off tremendously.

"Being able to work with a dog is probably one of the best things ever," Brown said. "You have to train together, and you become a team. That's the most rewarding part about it, because everything he learned, you taught him. You just build that cohesion and you mesh well together. It's literally a bond like no other."

Brown added that he has connected more with Koba than even some of his coworkers on the police force.

Training a police dog comes with its challenges, however, Brown said. His approach to training Koba is to always maintain a level of trust and respect.

Brown said Koba has become a regular staple of his family life and is exceptionally good around his children.

The officer-K-9 pair was one among many honored for various triumphs at the recent news conference.

There, Brown met and learned from many seasoned professional K-9 officers, some of whom lost their dogs in the line of duty.