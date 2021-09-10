Gary planning citywide clean-up

GARY — Gary is "all in," when it comes to keeping the city clean.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince recently announced the "All in Gary!" initiative, which kicks off with a two-day clean-up project across the city Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, according to a press release.

Prince called the campaign an "all-hands-on-deck opportunity," for city employees, residents and everyone who calls the Steel City home. All in Gary! will feature two monthly clean-up drives, which Prince said will help improve every neighborhood in the city.

“One of my top areas of focus is cleaning up our city, and this campaign is a great way to get everyone involved from the very beginning and keep us focused,” Prince said in a press release.

“We all want to look out of our windows and see clean streets and yards, and we all can pitch in to make it happen.”

The launch of All in Gary! will be held during National CleanUp Month, with National CleanUp Day falling on Sept. 18 this year.