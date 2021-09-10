Gary planning citywide clean-up

GARY — Gary is "all in," when it comes to keeping the city clean.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince recently announced the "All in Gary!" initiative, which kicks off with a two-day clean-up project across the city Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, according to a press release.
Prince called the campaign an "all-hands-on-deck opportunity," for city employees, residents and everyone who calls the Steel City home. All in Gary! will feature two monthly clean-up drives, which Prince said will help improve every neighborhood in the city.
“One of my top areas of focus is cleaning up our city, and this campaign is a great way to get everyone involved from the very beginning and keep us focused,” Prince said in a press release.
“We all want to look out of our windows and see clean streets and yards, and we all can pitch in to make it happen.”
The launch of All in Gary! will be held during National CleanUp Month, with National CleanUp Day falling on Sept. 18 this year.
Ahead of the two-day event, the city's general services crews have begun "major clean-up projects," with city employees set to spread across Gary to clean up main points of entry into the city on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.
Debris gathered by residents, businesses and community groups will be picked up by crews Sept. 18.
Following the campaign launch, city employees, who will act as volunteers, and crews with heavy equipment will be available to help with twice monthly clean-up projects in each of the city's neighborhoods, Prince said in a press release.
Businesses; community groups; block clubs; schools; the NAACP; and the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Inc. are invited to join the campaign, a press release states.
Volunteers and heavy equipment will be available for clean-ups set to be held twice in October and November, before the campaign pauses for the winter.
The campaign will resume in the early spring, Campaign Organizer Rachelle Morgan Ceasar said in a press release.
“This is a sustained clean-up campaign, not just a one-and-done moment,” Morgan Ceasar said. “Gary residents, community groups and businesses want a clean city, and we’ll work with them to make it happen.
For more information, call 219-881-1300, or email citywidecleanup@gary.gov.