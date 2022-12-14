 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Gary plans Spread the Joy holiday events, including food and toy giveaways

  • 0
Gary plans Spread the Joy holiday events

A welcome sign near Broadway and Fifth Avenue greets visitors to Gary.

 Jerry Davich, The Times

The city of Gary is planning Spread the Joy holiday celebration events.

The city brought back the Festival of Lights Christmas tree lighting, its first in many years, and a second annual Senior Holiday Brunch.

The monthlong Spread the Joy fundraiser features food, toy and winter-clothes giveaways with the Feed the Children nonprofit, Bethel Church and Ministries, and Pastor Dexter Harris.

“As a father and grandfather, this is always a special time of year for me and my family, and it’s especially exciting to be able to celebrate all month long with my neighbors across the City,” Mayor Jerome Prince said. “And, I’m especially grateful for the generosity of Feed the Children and Pastor Harris and Bethel Church for helping our Gary residents enjoy this holiday season."

A food giveaway is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Genesis Convention Center downtown. About 2,400 boxes of food and household supplies will be given to the needy.

People are also reading…

Another giveaway, beginning at 11 a.m. Monday at City Hall downtown, will supply winter coats, hats and toys to needy children and families from across the city.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Prince also plans to host a "Movie with the Mayor" for preschool-aged children and family chaperones. The date, time and location have not been announced.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Retail district proposed in Winfield

Retail district proposed in Winfield

The proposed retail district, now farmland southwest of Walgreens, would include a Wendy's, an Auto Zone and possibly an Aldi's, with which it is in negotiations.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts find there are microplastics in the very air we breathe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts