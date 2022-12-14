Gary plans Spread the Joy holiday events, including food and toy giveaways

The city of Gary is planning Spread the Joy holiday celebration events.

The city brought back the Festival of Lights Christmas tree lighting, its first in many years, and a second annual Senior Holiday Brunch.

The monthlong Spread the Joy fundraiser features food, toy and winter-clothes giveaways with the Feed the Children nonprofit, Bethel Church and Ministries, and Pastor Dexter Harris.

“As a father and grandfather, this is always a special time of year for me and my family, and it’s especially exciting to be able to celebrate all month long with my neighbors across the City,” Mayor Jerome Prince said. “And, I’m especially grateful for the generosity of Feed the Children and Pastor Harris and Bethel Church for helping our Gary residents enjoy this holiday season."

A food giveaway is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Genesis Convention Center downtown. About 2,400 boxes of food and household supplies will be given to the needy.

Another giveaway, beginning at 11 a.m. Monday at City Hall downtown, will supply winter coats, hats and toys to needy children and families from across the city.

Prince also plans to host a "Movie with the Mayor" for preschool-aged children and family chaperones. The date, time and location have not been announced.