GARY — A 4-year-old boy was wounded after he shot himself with a firearm he found in his mother's purse Tuesday night, Gary police said.

The child's father told police he was watching TV in a bedroom in their apartment on the 1900 block of Burr Street when he heard the weapon go off, according to Gary police Cmdr. Samuel Roberts. He discovered the boy had gotten ahold of the purse and gun while his mother was in the shower. Police were dispatched at 5:26 p.m. to Methodist Northlake to take a report.

This is the second instance in which a child has gotten ahold of an unlocked firearm and shot himself within the last two weeks. 5-year-old Edan Oliver Johnson fatally shot himself with an unsecured firearm Aug. 31 on the 2400 block of Fillmore Street. Johnson's cause of death was a gunshot wound and his manner of death was an accident, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Gary police said they would like to remind the public to secure all firearms in a safe or with gun locks. Free gun locks are available through the Lock It Down foundation by calling 1-800-U-TELL-US.

Police said they have a suspect in the incident, but no one has been charged. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 219-881-1210.

