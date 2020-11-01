Gary seeks input on bike, pedestrian master plan

To help the city craft its master plan, the city is asking residents to complete a community survey at www.garywalkbikeroll.metroquest.com.

The survey asks residents to rank their biggest obstacles to getting around the city, from unsafe traffic conditions and crossings to lack of sidewalks, and physical health and distance to destinations.

The city wants to know if residents to own a car or bike, and whether they use those most for exercise, leisure, transport or to save money. The questionnaire also asks whether residents use a bus or train to go to work or school, to shop, exercise, leisure or doctor's visits.

Residents can also plot out their favorite ideas for a bike or pedestrian pathway, along with problematic, unsafe areas that need improvement.

According to the city, the Master Plan development process will focus on robust public engagement and meeting the needs of all citizens.