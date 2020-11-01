 Skip to main content
Gary seeks input on bike, pedestrian master plan
Gary 5th and Broadway

Downtown Gary’s Broadway Avenue, looking south from Fifth Avenue, is pictured March 25, 2020.

 John Luke, file, The Times

GARY — Municipal leaders say they have been awarded a $20,000 state grant to develop a citywide bicycle and pedestrian master plan. 

The grant will help position the city for additional funding for infrastructure and health-related projects to meet the needs of residents across Gary, according to a city news release. 

The Gary Redevelopment Department is kicking in an additional $20,000 to the Indiana State Health Department's matching grant to fund the planning project, according to AJ Bytnar, the department's director. 

The proposed Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan will move the city forward in connecting citizens to transit options, fostering healthy living and increasing the quality of life, Mayor Jerome Prince said in a release. 

The master plan will be completed and will go before the Gary Common Council for adoption next spring. 

“We have an extensive parks system and the incredible Lake Michigan shoreline, but this master plan means we can build a bike and pedestrian infrastructure that will lead to many more recreational activities and connect our residents to more transportation options,” Prince said.

City officials said about 19% of Gary’s population depends solely on active and public transportation collectively, these factors create barriers to economic development and neighborhood level revitalization.

To help the city craft its master plan, the city is asking residents to complete a community survey at www.garywalkbikeroll.metroquest.com

The survey asks residents to rank their biggest obstacles to getting around the city, from unsafe traffic conditions and crossings to lack of sidewalks, and physical health and distance to destinations. 

The city wants to know if residents to own a car or bike, and whether they use those most for exercise, leisure, transport or to save money. The questionnaire also asks whether residents use a bus or train to go to work or school, to shop, exercise, leisure or doctor's visits. 

Residents can also plot out their favorite ideas for a bike or pedestrian pathway, along with problematic, unsafe areas that need improvement. 

According to the city, the Master Plan development process will focus on robust public engagement and meeting the needs of all citizens.

"This process will include building policies, programs, frameworks and infrastructure to address mobility challenges, social and environmental equity, safety, health and economic issues. The Master Plan will include funding options and an achievable, actionable pathway forward.

