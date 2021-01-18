Gary seeks to sell 639 parcels once owned by scandal-plagued GUEA

But the council, instead, is seeking more accountability, and want the properties approved in smaller batches of 50 and organized by city district, so officials can periodically ask questions of the GRC and take a closer look at the properties before they are sold.

“We don’t want to see 600 properties at one time,” said Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th.

The sale of properties must be advertised in the local newspaper pursuant to state statute, and also will be listed on the redevelopment department’s landing page for the city’s website, according to commissioner attorney Gilbert King.

Adkins said she wants to see it published on the council page and to social media.

“That’s the feedback we’re getting, that the public never knows to bid on properties,” Adkins said.

An original settlement with the Indiana attorney general’s office required the proceeds go to a trust fund for the Emerson Neighborhood Group for area improvements, but that group no longer exists.

In 2014, the Gary Redevelopment Commission created an escrow account for any proceeds derived from the sale of GUEA land to be put aside.