Gary seeks to sell 639 parcels once owned by scandal-plagued GUEA

GARY — Leaders in the Jerome Prince administration say they are serious about finally unloading hundreds of parcels once owned by the long-defunct and scandal-plagued Gary Urban Enterprise Association.
In the city’s possession since 2007, the land could have been unloaded or redeveloped under the past mayoral administration of Karen Freeman-Wilson and Rudy Clay, but it never happened.
Early on in GUEA's fallout, Clay touted a comprehensive plan using those parcels to develop housing in the Emerson neighborhood with the promise of new storefronts in the 600 and 700 blocks of Broadway.
GUEA was formed in 1985 under a state law permitting U.S. Steel and other Gary businesses to reduce their property taxes by making charitable donations of more than $15 million to the association between 2000 and 2003.
The GUEA's goal was to buy and improve land in Gary's poorest neighborhoods, including the nearly 3-square-mile area of Gary's Emerson neighborhood. But a Times investigation in the 2000s exposed questionable spending practices by then GUEA's executive director and other employees of the nonprofit.
Several principal officials were convicted of embezzling about $1 million in public funds years ago in the housing scheme, after GUEA spent thousands in public funding to rehab Gary homes, only to allow some of its members to live rent- or mortgage-free in some cases.
When the organization dissolved, the Indiana attorney general transferred 609 properties once locked in GUEA’s land bank to the Gary Redevelopment Commission in 2007, the majority of which remain in the city’s possession to this day.
A good percentage of the land is in the Emerson and Aetna neighborhoods, but city maps show other GUEA properties are scattered throughout the city.
Some will be sold. Others — such a lots with less than 25 feet of frontage — likely will be donated to neighboring property owners, according to Carrol Pirtle, deputy director of redevelopment.
Homeowners interested in a larger neighboring lot can seek to buy the land. In either case, they would be responsible for paying taxes.
Pirtle said about 15% of the parcels have structures on them. The rest are vacant.
Eric Reaves, head of community investment for Gary, said the city’s redevelopment arm has approval from the AG’s office to sell the land and to put the proceeds aside to fuel a citywide façade improvement program.
But the commission requires additional Gary council approval to sell off the properties and must hold public hearings.
Council questions
During a committee meeting, Reaves and his team asked the Gary Common Council last week to grant — through passage of a single ordinance and one public hearing — blanket permission to begin selling the 600 or so properties.
But the council, instead, is seeking more accountability, and want the properties approved in smaller batches of 50 and organized by city district, so officials can periodically ask questions of the GRC and take a closer look at the properties before they are sold.
“We don’t want to see 600 properties at one time,” said Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th.
The sale of properties must be advertised in the local newspaper pursuant to state statute, and also will be listed on the redevelopment department’s landing page for the city’s website, according to commissioner attorney Gilbert King.
Adkins said she wants to see it published on the council page and to social media.
“That’s the feedback we’re getting, that the public never knows to bid on properties,” Adkins said.
An original settlement with the Indiana attorney general’s office required the proceeds go to a trust fund for the Emerson Neighborhood Group for area improvements, but that group no longer exists.
In 2014, the Gary Redevelopment Commission created an escrow account for any proceeds derived from the sale of GUEA land to be put aside.
At the height of GUEA’s scandal, then-Attorney General Steve Carter vowed the land left in the organization’s land bank would be sold or transferred through a transparent process that invited public scrutiny.
There are strict guidelines the GRC must follow when selling GUEA land and the city is held accountable for where they end up, Reaves told The Times.
“I don’t understand what (the council's) concern is. As I said (Tuesday night), any time we sell a piece, it’s going back onto the tax roll. While we’re maintaining 600 pieces of property, we’re not collecting (any taxes),” Reaves said.
Key leaders convicted
However, given the GUEA’s troubled history snatching up properties and breaking promises of restoring it to better use, it’s no surprise the council wants added transparency.
A Times investigation in 2004 found that former GUEA Director Jojuana L. Meeks and others in GUEA embezzled about $1 million through perks like her Jaguar sports car, a new, rehabilitated home and overpayments to herself and other GUEA officials.
The nonprofit collapsed in 2007 after being declared a corrupt business venture. Meeks pleaded guilty to conspiracy, mail fraud and tax evasion. She and other GUEA officials were convicted in U.S. District Court in Hammond.
Federal prosecutors also charged political insiders Roosevelt Powell, Willie Harris and Will Smith with conspiring with GUEA to further bleed it, the Gary Historical Society and Lake County government through an elaborate real estate scheme involving the abandoned Ralph's Grocery store in Gary's Miller section.
Councilman Ron Brewer, who chairs the council’s planning committee, said last week he will send the ordinance back to committee for more discussion.