Gary Superfund site may be trimmed

GARY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking public comment on its proposal to remove a portion of the Lake Sandy Jo Landfill from its National Priorities List of Superfund sites.

In a news release, EPA leaders said they have determined the required soil cleanup has been completed at the landfill portion of the site and no further action "other than operation and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews" is necessary.

The agency will take public comments on the proposed partial deletion until Dec. 21, EPA said.

The 50-acre Sandy Lake Jo landfill site, 3615 W. 25th Ave., was formerly known as the M&M landfill in Gary.

Before becoming a Superfund site targeted for EPA cleanup, it operated as a landfill between 1971 and 1980 on a former water-filled borrow pit. Various wastes, including construction and demolition debris, garbage and industrial wastes, and drums are believed to be buried on site.

The site’s remedy included a clean soil cover, fencing and drinking water line extensions for nearby homes. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, with EPA oversight, is currently conducting long-term stewardship including securing institutional controls, monitoring groundwater and maintaining the soil cover, the EPA said.