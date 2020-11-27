Gary Superfund site may be trimmed

GARY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking public comment on its proposal to remove a portion of the Lake Sandy Jo Landfill from its National Priorities List of Superfund sites.
In a news release, EPA leaders said they have determined the required soil cleanup has been completed at the landfill portion of the site and no further action "other than operation and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews" is necessary.
The agency will take public comments on the proposed partial deletion until Dec. 21, EPA said.
The 50-acre Sandy Lake Jo landfill site, 3615 W. 25th Ave., was formerly known as the M&M landfill in Gary.
Before becoming a Superfund site targeted for EPA cleanup, it operated as a landfill between 1971 and 1980 on a former water-filled borrow pit. Various wastes, including construction and demolition debris, garbage and industrial wastes, and drums are believed to be buried on site.
The site’s remedy included a clean soil cover, fencing and drinking water line extensions for nearby homes. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, with EPA oversight, is currently conducting long-term stewardship including securing institutional controls, monitoring groundwater and maintaining the soil cover, the EPA said.
The partial deletion applies to the land/soil portion of the landfill property and most of the property immediately adjacent to the landfill. The groundwater portion of the site, and a few adjacent properties, will remain on the agency's National Priorities List.
The NPL tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment.
Superfund law requires regular reviews of sites after cleanups are completed to ensure that the remedy continues to effectively protect human health and the environment.
The most recent five-year review included an evaluation of cleanup requirements, effectiveness of the cleanup, and maintenance and monitoring efforts. The next scheduled review will be in 2021. A proposed or final deletion does not preclude future actions under Superfund, the EPA said.
Future development?
Eric Reaves, head of Community Investment for the city of Gary, said the site's removal from the NPL "opens up a variety of development opportunities" that was before restricted.
He said he envisions industrial, light industrial or distribution at that site.
He said a 2019 developer agreement is still active between Nick Anderson, of Region Growth Capital, for the firm to potentially develop 92 parcels, including the Lake Sandy Jo landfill.
But Reaves said other companies have expressed interested, too.
"Our contract with Nick precludes us from going forward with somebody else, so the city has to decide whether to renew or continue on with his contract," Reaves said.
Anderson is founder and president of Fern Hill, the capital group that previously funded MaiaCo, a Chicago-based land acquisition company hired by the city of Gary in 2016.
The news comes on the heels of the EPA announcing it has completed cleanup of the Midco II Superfund Site near the Gary/Chicago International Airport, making way for the airport’s potential reuse of the site.
Gary and EPA authorities also recently signed a deal to install new air pollution controls to stop dangerous levels of methane leaking from an old Gary landfill at 19th and Burr Street.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed litigation late last month on behalf of the EPA seeking to have a federal judge require Gary to better protect residents living near the hulking garbage pile. Most of the improvements should be in place before the end of 2021.
