GARY — Block by block in the city's Midtown section, city workers and volunteers hauled away debris, gathered trash and mowed tall grass in the heat of the day Thursday.
It was all in an effort to beautify areas of the city too often forgotten — the blighted, vacant lots left behind through decades of population loss in the once-bustling Steel City.
The city's 5x5x5 program tackles blight through a series of five-block radius cleanups carried out from May to November by volunteers, city laborers, department heads and people earning community service hours through Gary City Court.
LaShawn Brooks, director of constituent services for the mayor's office, said the 5x5x5 is about beautification, but it's also about connecting with the neighborhoods they target.
Code enforcement knocks on doors to ask homeowners if they need new smoke detectors. They check in with businesses to ensure they are licensed, and workers share literature about youth programs and engage the faith-based community, she said.
"This is about developing relationships," Brooks said.
Brooks said the program's goal is to decrease crime and improve the look of the neighborhoods.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church provided its parking lot as headquarters Thursday morning, where staff fired up the grill to serve burgers, hot dogs and other food to volunteers and city workers during their lunch break.
Kerry Veal, a contractor with D&R Services, was assigned to clear debris with a Bobcat from alleyways along 17th Avenue.
Alleyways are easy targets for illegal dumping, he said.
He said he used a Bobcat to load discarded furniture, couches, construction and demolition debris, and tree branches into a large dumpster.
"We basically go through the neighborhood like a tornado and clean it all up," Veal said.
Veal said the homeowners who live along the alleyway always say how much they love the cleanup.
"These families, they have nice decks and nice yards. And the older folks, they have grand kids who want to play in the yards, so they are appreciative of us," he said.
Sweat dripping from his forehead, general services laborer Ernest Echols worked a bush hauler alongside Russell Watkins through vacant lots along 17th Avenue.
He said some 5x5x5 events draw more volunteers than others. The more people pitch in, the better, he said.
"It's nice when residents get out to help. Sometimes, they'll offer us water and help us out," he said.
Last year, the city was awarded a $25,000 "Love Your Block" grant to assist efforts to clean and spruce up neighborhoods. The grant is designed to assist local governments in engaging residents in neighborhood revitalization.
The grant has helped re-energize existing block clubs and aid in the creation of new ones in Gary, she said. Block clubs are critical to the city's cleanup efforts citywide.