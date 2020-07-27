You are the owner of this article.
Gary to give away free face masks Tuesday

Gary Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Chuck Hughes, left, Chicago philanthropist Willie Wilson, center, and Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince help distribute face masks Friday at the Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center in May.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

The City of Gary will give away free face masks to the public Tuesday.

"As part of the City of Gary’s ﬁght against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Mayor Jerome A. Prince will hold a free mask giveaway to all residents and guests," the city said in a press release. "The masks will be available for drive-up and walk-up distribution."

The mask giveaway will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Hudson-Campbell Sports Center parking lot in 455 Massachusetts St.

In May, Gary passed face masks after Chicago philanthropist Willie Wilson donated 50,000 of them to the city.

“Fighting the COVID-19 virus is an all-hands-on-deck operation," Prince said. "Dr. Wilson’s generous donation goes a long way in helping us help our residents protect themselves."

The city mandated masks or face coverings even before Gov. Eric Holcomb's order went into effect Monday. Holcomb directed all Indiana residents to wear masks when in buildings or out in public when social distancing of 6 feet is not possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and other medical authorities have recommended masks as a way to limit the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that has infected more than 16.6 million people worldwide, killing more than 655,000. In the United States, COVID-19 has infected more than 4.4 million people and killed more than 150,000 people.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

