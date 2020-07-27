Gary to give away free face masks Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Gary will give away free face masks to the public Tuesday.

"As part of the City of Gary’s ﬁght against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Mayor Jerome A. Prince will hold a free mask giveaway to all residents and guests," the city said in a press release. "The masks will be available for drive-up and walk-up distribution."

The mask giveaway will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the Hudson-Campbell Sports Center parking lot in 455 Massachusetts St.

In May, Gary passed face masks after Chicago philanthropist Willie Wilson donated 50,000 of them to the city.

“Fighting the COVID-19 virus is an all-hands-on-deck operation," Prince said. "Dr. Wilson’s generous donation goes a long way in helping us help our residents protect themselves."

The city mandated masks or face coverings even before Gov. Eric Holcomb's order went into effect Monday. Holcomb directed all Indiana residents to wear masks when in buildings or out in public when social distancing of 6 feet is not possible.