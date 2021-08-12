Gary YWCA graduates first class of Senior Digital Literacy Program participants

GARY — The YWCA of NWI recently held the first graduation for the participants of its Senior Digital Literacy Program.

Nearly 20 area seniors participated in eight weekly sessions taught by Chelsea Whittington, CEO of C WHITT PR and long-time adjunct professor at Indiana University Northwest.

"I have been teaching computer courses to seniors at the university for years, so this partnership with the YWCA of NWI made perfect sense," Whittington said.

"My firm offers customized courses for all ages so we were able to develop courses for seniors that were easy to follow and fun."

Every Friday, participants would gather for 90 minutes to learn about topics such as surfing the internet, setting up an email address, social media and general computer and smartphone operation.

"To see the smiles on their faces as they learned was such a joy to see," said Caren Jones, Executive Director of the YWCA. "Learning never stops, and our seniors have indeed proven this fact by taking this digital literacy course."