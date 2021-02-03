Gary's first black mayor gets his own holiday, replacing Columbus Day

GARY — The second Monday of every October will be known as Richard Gordon Hatcher Day across the city, replacing the controversial Columbus Day holiday.
The Gary Common Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday night to make the calendar change official for city employees.
Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, was the sole member to vote against the resolution after withdrawing his own proposal to celebrate the city's first black mayor, instead, on the late mayor's July 10 birthday.
He said Hatcher's three daughters had preferred his birthday over a Columbus Day replacement, too.
Cities across the country have been renamind Columbus Day for years to protest the brutal treatment of Native Americans by Christopher Columbus and European settlers, and to celebrate, instead, Indigenous People's Day or Peoples Day.
Councilman Michael Brown said this flips Columbus Day on its head and honors Hatcher "in alliance with what a lot of communities have done."
"Then it becomes a history lesson," Brown said, noting Hatcher paved the way for countless other black men and women, including himself, in propelling them to public office.
"Hatcher was a great man, and he did great things ... I wouldn’t be the first African-American clerk in the state without Hatcher," said Brown, who served as Lake County clerk until joining the council.
Hatcher was just 34 years old when he was elected in 1967 to lead Gary. He and Cleveland's Carl Stokes together became the first black mayors of major American cities when they both took office on Jan. 1, 1968.
The five-term mayor led the Steel City until 1987, navigating through racial tensions, white flight and a shrinking steel industry amid a crumbling housing stock and loss of downtown businesses.
In addition to Brown, Hatcher paved the way for black politicians like former president Barack Obama and mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, who was the state's first black female mayor.
The country's divisive debate on Christopher Columbus's placement in the U.S's history books has ramped up in recent years, compounded by calls to tear down statues of Confederate soldiers and those associated with slavery.
Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said he wanted Richard Gordon Hatcher day to replace Columbus Day, rather than on his birthday, so the day off received is employee-friendly.
Maintaining consistency with other locally and nationally recognized government holidays — when children may have the day off from school — is more ideal for employees and their families.
"If my child is out of school, my spouse is out of work, and two other unions already have this date ... why be off a day when no one else is? We must be employee-minded when we make these decisions," Godwin said.
He said the second Monday of October also fits because it's around the same time of Hatcher's last public appearance before his death — at the unveiling of his commemorative statue outside Gary City Hall on Oct. 9, 2019.
Hatcher died Dec. 13, 2019, at the age of 86.
Despite some opposition to the selected date, Renee Hatcher, state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, one of Hatcher's three daughters, thanked the council Tuesday night.
"I think we all are very happy that the city and the council will be recognizing him on a yearly basis for all his achievements," Ragen Hatcher said.