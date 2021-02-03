Gary's first black mayor gets his own holiday, replacing Columbus Day

Hatcher was just 34 years old when he was elected in 1967 to lead Gary. He and Cleveland's Carl Stokes together became the first black mayors of major American cities when they both took office on Jan. 1, 1968.

The five-term mayor led the Steel City until 1987, navigating through racial tensions, white flight and a shrinking steel industry amid a crumbling housing stock and loss of downtown businesses.

In addition to Brown, Hatcher paved the way for black politicians like former president Barack Obama and mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, who was the state's first black female mayor.

The country's divisive debate on Christopher Columbus's placement in the U.S's history books has ramped up in recent years, compounded by calls to tear down statues of Confederate soldiers and those associated with slavery.

Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said he wanted Richard Gordon Hatcher day to replace Columbus Day, rather than on his birthday, so the day off received is employee-friendly.

Maintaining consistency with other locally and nationally recognized government holidays — when children may have the day off from school — is more ideal for employees and their families.