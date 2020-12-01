 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary's first Safe Haven Baby Box to have unveiling ceremony this week
alert urgent

Gary's first Safe Haven Baby Box to have unveiling ceremony this week

{{featured_button_text}}
Baby box stock FILE

A Safe Haven Baby Box is shown. Gary will unveil its own this week. 

 Mary Freda

GARY — The city's first Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled and will be functional starting this week, officials said.

Gary's first baby box has been installed at the Gary Fire Department's Station 5 at 4959 Pennsylvania St. The box will be blessed in an unveiling 11 a.m. Thursday at the fire station in the city’s Glen Park section.

Safe Haven founder Monica Kelsey, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, Gary Councilman Dwight Wiliams, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell, Gary Fire Department Lt. Thaddeus Brown and the Fathers Heart Church pastor will speak at the event.

This will mark the 48th baby box in Indiana and was made possible by an anonymous donor who gave a large sum, several businesses, individual donors, Alert Alarm, 1-800 Board Up and Crown Point Fire Chief David Crane. 

Each Safe Haven Baby Box, which is climate-controlled and has an automatic lock mechanism, costs about $15,000 to install.

“I am very thankful for the anonymous donation to cover the costs of the Safe Haven Baby Box program," O'Donnell said. "Gary Fire Department is happy to have this resource available to the community and for those who may need it."

The box is named after the Indiana Safe Haven Law, which was enacted 20 years ago and enables a person to give up an infant no more than 45 days old anonymously and without fear of arrest or prosecution.

When the box is opened, a silent alarm is triggered, alerting 911 dispatch and the fire department of a drop-off.

The Safe Haven Baby Box organization staffs a 24-hour hotline, reachable at 1-866-99BABY1, which allows women to speak to a trained professional as they consider surrendering their baby.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Burglar breaks into Columbia Gyros

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts