Gary's first Safe Haven Baby Box to have unveiling ceremony this week

GARY — The city's first Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled and will be functional starting this week, officials said.

Gary's first baby box has been installed at the Gary Fire Department's Station 5 at 4959 Pennsylvania St. The box will be blessed in an unveiling 11 a.m. Thursday at the fire station in the city’s Glen Park section.

Safe Haven founder Monica Kelsey, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, Gary Councilman Dwight Wiliams, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell, Gary Fire Department Lt. Thaddeus Brown and the Fathers Heart Church pastor will speak at the event.

This will mark the 48th baby box in Indiana and was made possible by an anonymous donor who gave a large sum, several businesses, individual donors, Alert Alarm, 1-800 Board Up and Crown Point Fire Chief David Crane.

Each Safe Haven Baby Box, which is climate-controlled and has an automatic lock mechanism, costs about $15,000 to install.

“I am very thankful for the anonymous donation to cover the costs of the Safe Haven Baby Box program," O'Donnell said. "Gary Fire Department is happy to have this resource available to the community and for those who may need it."