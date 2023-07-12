Gas demand dropped after the surge in road trips on the Fourth of July weekend but prices have held steady.

The average price of gas in Indiana was $3.29 a gallon Tuesday, down from $3.34 a gallon a week ago and down from $4.74 a year ago, according to AAA. The average price in neighboring Illinois was $3.83 a gallon Monday, down from $3.84 a gallon a week ago and down from $5.44 a gallon a year ago.

National gas prices averaged $3.54 a gallon Monday, up from $3.53 a week earlier and down from $5.15 a gallon a year ago, according to AAA.

“After declining going into July 4, average gasoline prices have struggled to find much momentum in either direction as the price of crude oil has continued to bounce around, digesting offsetting news on both sides of the scale: supply, which OPEC+ continues to try and tighten, and weak global demand as monetary policy restrains growth,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t see much chance of a major break out of the tight range we’ve held since April, but there is rising risk for hurricane season and potential disruptions as major forecaster Colorado State University released its third forecast for the 2023 hurricane season, showing a sharp uptick in the number of expected major hurricanes."

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.70 a gallon in Lake County, $3.83 per gallon in Porter County and $3.39 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was $3.34 a gallon in Newton County and $3.28 in Jasper County, Pulaski County and Starke County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $4.30 per gallon Monday, including an average of $4.56 within city limits, according to AAA.

Retail gasoline demand fell 8.6% last week after people returned home from their Fourth of July road trips, according to GasBuddy.com.

Gasoline inventories fell by 2.5 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Oil inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels.

Utilization at refineries like those in Whiting and Joliet, Illinois, fell 1.1 percentage points to 91.1%.

"Heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem, so there is some risk to gas prices going into the second half of summer," De Haan said.