Gas prices range between an average of $3.54 a gallon and $3.71 a gallon in Northwest Indiana this week just before Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer travel season.

Filling up one's tank cost about $1 less per gallon in Indiana than it did at the same time last year, according to AAA.

The average price of gas in Indiana was $3.50 a gallon Tuesday, down from $3.57 a gallon a week ago and $4.59 a year old ago, according to AAA. The average price in neighboring Illinois was $3.92 a gallon Tuesday, up from $3.89 a gallon a week ago and down from $4.98 a gallon a year ago.

National gas prices were $3.54 a gallon Tuesday, up a hair from $3.53 a gallon a week ago and down from $4.49 a gallon a year ago, according to AAA.

As of Tuesday, gas cost an average of $3.69 a gallon in Lake County, $3.70 per gallon in Porter County and $3.71 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was about $3.38 a gallon in Newton County, $3.54 in Starke and Pulaski counties and $3.56 in Jasper County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $4.20 per gallon, including an average of $4.44 within city limits, according to AAA.

Retail gasoline demand rose 1.1% last week, according to GasBuddy.com.

Oil inventories increased by 5 million barrels according to the Energy Information Administration. Oil production fell by 100,000 barrels per day to 12.2 million barrels while gasoline inventories declined by 1.4 million barrels a day to 2 million barrels.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 10 cents to $71.45 per barrel Monday, which was up 68 cents above the $70.77 a barrel it reached in trading a week ago, according to GasBuddy.com. Brent crude oil fell by 8 cents to $75.50 per barrel, up from $74.88 a barrel the previous Monday.

“In the run-up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week. We’ve seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil’s volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing. I think we’ll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last.”