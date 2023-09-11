Gas prices had been falling recently, but now face upward pressures despite a switch to the cheaper winter blend.

The average price of gas in Indiana was $3.71 a gallon Monday, up from $3.63 a gallon a week ago and down from $3.80 a year ago, according to AAA. The average price in neighboring Illinois was $3.98 a gallon Monday, down from $4.03 a gallon a week ago and down from $4.01 a gallon a year ago.

"Winter gasoline has moved into the market, enabling gas prices to move lower," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Unfortunately, the downward trend may end soon between getting past the hurricane season and its threats to Gulf Coast oil and gas production and refining, and futures prices having strengthened in the fuel market, which should reapply upward pressure on prices at the pump."

Oil prices have been rising as a result of concerns that OPEC’s move to extend production cuts will tighten global fuel supplies. U.S. oil prices closed at $87.51 a barrel on Friday, a 20% increase over the past two months.

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.74 a gallon in Lake County, $3.94 per gallon in Porter County and $3.64 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was $3.59 a gallon in Newton County, $3.62 in Jasper County, and $3.70 in Pulaski and Starke counties.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $4.18 per gallon Monday, including an average of $4.53 within city limits, according to AAA.

After falling two straight weeks, gas prices ticked up by 1.6 cents per gallon to $3.79 a gallon nationally last week, Gasbuddy.com estimates.

Retail gasoline demand rose 253,000 gallons a day to 9.32 million, according to GasBuddy.com.

Gasoline inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Oil inventories fell by 30 million barrels over the last two months.

Utilization at refineries like those in Whiting and Joliet, Illinois, fell 0.2 percentage points to 93.1%, according to Gasbuddy.com. Refineries have switched back to the cheaper winter blend after producing the more expensive summer blend meant to cut down on air pollution during the hotter summer months in major metros like Chicagoland.

“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the U.S. along with it,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states. Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon. There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week. And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most of the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”