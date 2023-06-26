Gas prices ticked up last week in Lake and Porter counties but fell in the rest of Northwest Indiana and across the state.

The average price of gas in Indiana was $3.45 a gallon Tuesday, down from $3.56 a gallon a week ago and down from $5.02 a year ago, according to AAA. The average price in neighboring Illinois was $3.97 a gallon Monday, down from $4.03 a gallon a week ago and down from $5.44 a gallon a year ago.

National gas prices averaged $3.57 a gallon Monday, the same as a week ago and down from $4.90 a gallon a year ago, according to AAA.

"Illinois gas prices have fallen about 7 cents per gallon throughout the past two weeks," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Low oil prices have enabled gas prices to remain well below year-ago levels. However, strong demand has created some volatility throughout the past month. Even if gas prices bounce higher again soon, Independence Day road trippers will pay much less at the pump than they did last year. Last year on July 4 the Illinois gas prices averaged $5.31."

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.91 a gallon in Lake County, $3.94 per gallon in Porter County and $3.73 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was $3.49 a gallon in Newton County, $3.59 in Jasper County and $3.45 in Pulaski and Starke counties.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $4.30 per gallon Monday, including an average of $4.56 within city limits, according to AAA.

Retail gasoline demand fell 0.3% last week, according to GasBuddy.com.

Gasoline inventories rose by 0.5 million barrels but were 7% below the five-year average, according to the Energy Information Administration. Oil inventories fell by 3.8 million barrels but were up 45% as compared to last year.

Utilization at refineries like those in Whiting and Joliet, Illinois, fell 0.6 percentage points to 93.1%.

“It’s been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50-$3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65-$80 in the same timeframe,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead. Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks. Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last-minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm.”