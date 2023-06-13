Gas prices rose last week after the summer driving season roared to a robust start.
The average price of gas in Indiana was $3.58 a gallon Tuesday, up from $3.50 a gallon a week ago and down from $4.59 a year ago, according to AAA. The average price in neighboring Illinois was $3.98 a gallon Monday, up from $3.88 a gallon a week ago and down from $4.99 a gallon a year ago. It's the highest it's been since May 25.
National gas prices averaged $3.59 a gallon Monday, up from $3.52 a gallon a week ago and down from $5.01 a gallon a year ago, according to AAA.
"Summer hasn’t officially begun, but the driving season is off to a roaring start," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "The good news for drivers is that oil prices remain low. As long as that’s the case, the state average should remain below this year’s high of $4.10 per gallon."
As of Tuesday, gas cost an average of $3.88 a gallon in Lake County, $3.89 per gallon in Porter County and $3.83 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas averaged about $3.63 a gallon in Newton and Pulaski Counties, $3.65 in Jasper County and $3.73 in Starke County.
Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $4.30 per gallon, including an average of $4.56 within city limits, according to AAA.
Oil prices fell 2% to $70.17 per barrel Friday, which is $13.09 less than this year's high, according to AAA. Oil prices continued to fall despite OPEC extending production cuts and Saudi Arabia cutting an additional 1 million barrels per day.
Retail gasoline demand fell 2.2% last week, according to GasBuddy.com.
Gasoline inventories increased by 2.7 million barrels but were down 8% as compared to the five-year average, according to the Energy Information Administration. Oil production rose to 12.4 million barrels, the highest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.
Utilization at refineries like those in Whiting and Joliet, Illinois, remained over 90%, hitting its highest level this year.
“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and in Florida. These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks. Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9-million-barrel-per-day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead. The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”
Major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital 'a victory for East Chicago'
EAST CHICAGO — A major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital is being hailed as a victory for East Chicago.
The long-standing hospital in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood landed a $1.5 million federal grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration to improve health care access for people who are medically vulnerable or underinsured.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan helped line up the money and helped announce the investment.
"Today is a victory for the residents of East Chicago because it's access to health care," he said. "I was born at St. Catherine Hospital. My grandparents were taken here. My mom and dad were cared for here. My sister was a candy striper here and went on to become a nurse practitioner for Northwestern. This was and still is an anchor for the community."
East Chicago leaders were concerned about the hospital's future after Franciscan Health decided to close the similarly aged former St. Margaret Hospital in neighboring Hammond, Northwest Indiana's most populous city.
"They wanted to make sure the safety-net hospital continued," he said. "What today is about is assuring the city of East Chicago and every resident that St. Catherine is thriving and investing in new technology that gives them access to care equal to anywhere around the world. This is an investment in East Chicago itself, and it allows the residents to understand they have access to quality care here in the city."
When Mrvan was North Township trustee, he often heard complaints from residents that they didn't have access to care.
"This is a safety-net hospital. That means it takes care of the most vulnerable populations," he said. "This technology is the gold standard for Northwest Indiana. It's the same technology you would have in the city of Chicago, but it's right here in East Chicago. The hospital is working to provide world-class health care. As a congressman, I will listen to your concerns and try to provide access to health care, the best technology and the best for East Chicago."
St. Catherine CEO Leo Correa said the hospital continues to provide advanced technology to East Chicago and surrounding communities.
"St. Catherine Hospital is committed to ensuring that our community has state-of-the-art cardiac care close to home," Correa said. "It's a well-known fact that in the 1960s, St. Catherine Hospital became the choice facility in the Chicagoland area for the treatment of heart disease, performing the first open-heart surgery in Northwest Indiana. And today, we continue to invest in cardiac care and treating heart disease."
The hospital will install an Azurion 7 C20 Catalyst table, an image-guided therapy system that provides high-quality images with low doses of X-rays. Philips Healthcare is installing the new technology in its cath lab, which is undergoing a multiphase modernization project.
It will allow for precision diagnosis and treatment for patients. The new technology can capture uncommon angiography views, provide real-time 3-D impressions for complex vascular interventions and better visualize stent and balloon placement in coronary arteries.
"Our patients and clinicians benefit from the fast procedure times, reduced radiation exposure and superior image quality of this new technology," said Mary Miller, director of Cardiovascular Services.
St. Catherine Hospital has long placed an emphasis on cardiac care while serving the community for nearly a century, Correa said.
"During that time, we built a reputation for providing unparalleled cardiac care," he said. "That did not happen by chance. That's the result of an intentional investment in top health care providers and resources.
"We have fortified a culture of excellence in cardiac care by continuing to invest in skilled specialists and technologies to diagnose and treat heart disease. St. Catherine, along with our fellow hospitals in Community Healthcare System, Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, operates one of the largest and most advanced cardiovascular programs in Northwest Indiana. Our hospitals are certified chest-pain centers that are fully accredited by the Joint Commission or the American College of Cardiology.
"Every day, highly skilled cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, electrophysiologic and cardiac support staff walk through our doors and use their expertise to treat patients who put their trust in us."
