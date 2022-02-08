Geminus seeks grant proposals for preventing child abuse

Geminus Corp.'s family service program Community Partners is seeking grant proposals for services that would prevent child abuse and neglect across much of Northwest Indiana.
Merrillville-based Geminus, a member of the Regional Care Group, the largest nonprofit service organization in Northern Indiana, provides social services to children and families in Benton, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and Newton counties in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Nonprofits in those counties can apply for funding for child abuse and neglect prevention services for children and families that would be provided between July 1 and June 30 of 2023. Applications must be submitted by April 22.
A bidder's symposium will take place at 11 a.m. on March 16 at Aberdeen Manor, 216 Ballantrae St. in Valparaiso. Geminus staff will review the process and answer any questions nonprofits may have.
Any nonprofits currently receiving the grant funding must attend.
Only two people from each agency can attend as COVID-19 precaution.
"For the health and safety of our guests and staff, we are taking every precautionary measure as outlined by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention very seriously," Geminus said in a press release. "Temperature checks and face coverings or masks, placed over your nose and mouth, are required to enter the bidder’s symposium. High-touch services will be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Attendees should stay at least 6 feet from other people—social distancing will be monitored. Please stay home if you are sick."
To sign up for the symposium, email Deb Kern at debra.kern@geminus.care or call 219-575-7143.
Applications should be submitted to Community Partners, Geminus Corporation, 8400 Louisiana Street, Merrillville, IN 46410.
