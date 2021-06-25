Geminus to give out food baskets at drive-up Head Start enrollment Saturday

Geminus will give out food baskets this Saturday in Merrillville at a drive-up enrollment for the Head Start program for young children.

"If you are not familiar with Head Start, it is a federally funded no-cost early childhood education and preschool program for children from birth to age 5, as well as pregnant women," Geminus Quality Assurance Manager Thomas J. Walker said. "We serve over 1,600 Lake and Porter County children and their families each year."

Geminus Head Start will host a drive-through enrollment event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to sign kids and families up for the program at 8400 Louisiana St. in Merrillville.

"We will be taking quick/pre-applications for families with children from birth through 4 years old, providing various resources and giveaways, raffle prizes, and a box of food provided by the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana while supplies last," Walker said.

Dating back to 1965, Head Start is a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program that provides low-income families with early childhood education, nutrition, health and other services. The goal is to help develop happy, healthy kids with stable families and strong cognitive abilities.