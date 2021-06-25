 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geminus to give out food baskets at drive-up Head Start enrollment Saturday
urgent

Geminus to give out food baskets at drive-up Head Start enrollment Saturday

Geminus to give out food baskets at drive-up Head Start enrollment Saturday

Head Start Administration Staffers, from left, Tondelia McVey, Ronda Velasquez, Alicia Martinez, Jean Thurman, Deanna Szyndrowski and LaDonya Powell, display just some of the 200 murals received from the children at Geminus Corp.'s 27 Head Start sites throughout Lake and Porter counties in this 2011 file phone.

 Provided

Geminus will give out food baskets this Saturday in Merrillville at a drive-up enrollment for the Head Start program for young children.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

"If you are not familiar with Head Start, it is a federally funded no-cost early childhood education and preschool program for children from birth to age 5, as well as pregnant women," Geminus Quality Assurance Manager Thomas J. Walker said. "We serve over 1,600 Lake and Porter County children and their families each year."

Geminus Head Start will host a drive-through enrollment event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to sign kids and families up for the program at 8400 Louisiana St. in Merrillville.

"We will be taking quick/pre-applications for families with children from birth through 4 years old, providing various resources and giveaways, raffle prizes, and a box of food provided by the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana while supplies last," Walker said.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Dating back to 1965, Head Start is a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program that provides low-income families with early childhood education, nutrition, health and other services. The goal is to help develop happy, healthy kids with stable families and strong cognitive abilities.

Head Start is open to children between the ages of 3 and 5, while the Early Head Start program serves children from birth to 3 years of age. The program promotes childhood development and parenting skills while offering services like speech and language therapy.

For more information, find Geminus Head Start on Facebook or call (219) 757-1989.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old mummy with a very weird feature

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts