Genesis Center crippled by pandemic; board defunct, sale deal pending

Prince said the city is still in negotiations regarding whether Akyumen will buy or lease the convention center and for what price. The company's CEO Aasim Saied said the Akyumen would still host concerts there.

The mayor's announcement Tuesday of a deal with Akyumen was largely welcomed with enthusiasm by residents, though council members often critical of Prince have said they are skeptical of the company's promise of up to 2,000 jobs and its transformation of the Steel City into a Midwest tech hub.