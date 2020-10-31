Genesis Center crippled by pandemic; board defunct, sale deal pending

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince’s administration said the Genesis Convention Center continues to drain the city’s coffers and is no longer the prized entertainment venue it once was.
The center, which generates its revenue from leasing the facility and related food and beverage sales, was built in 1981 during the late Mayor Richard Hatcher’s administration.
Formerly home to the Steelheads basketball team and NAACP events, the center also has hosted political gatherings and live concerts over the years — and twice hosted the Miss USA pageant in the early 2000s.
But the Genesis of today is a much different story — exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic that’s dealt a major blow to the entertainment industry globally, said Trent A. McCain, Gary's corporation counsel.
“It’s just a financial drain, especially now with the Genesis Center unable to defray any of its expenses by generating revenue (with COVID-19). They’ve been shut down since March,” McCain said. “You could say the Genesis Center had a precondition that made it more vulnerable to the virus.”
In 2018, the city transferred the property to its redevelopment arm and put it on the market for sale, lease or a private/public partnership. All the while, the Genesis Center continued operations with its board of directors at the helm.
That is, until this week when Prince announced his administration was negotiating terms of a Genesis Center takeover by the Los Angeles-based tech company Akyumen.
The company's smartphone manufacturing plant is slated to be up and running by spring 2022, but the company expects to occupy the Genesis Center and begin operations there within the next 90 days, according to city and company officials.
Crippling payroll, expense accounts
Arlene Colvin, interim finance director and Prince’s chief of staff, said the Genesis building has been unable to host any larger events, such as banquets of 250 or more or concerts, because of the pandemic. Those events are the mainstay of its existence.
She said the center never generated enough revenue to be self-sustaining.
The center has two accounts: one for expenses and another for payroll. The payroll account has a current balance of $41,136, and the expense account has a balance of $5,993, Colvin said.
The low account levels largely result from the impact of COVID-19, Colvin said.
Last year, the center took in about $537,125.
In 2019, the payroll account received a city subsidy of $120,000, and the expense account received a subsidy of $175,000, Colvin said. No subsidy has yet been paid out in 2020, she said.
The city typically issues a subsidy to the center near the end of November or in early December when the council approves special revenues and grants.
McCain and Prince have said the center’s monthly NIPSCO bill is averaging $10,000 a month.
Prince said the city is still in negotiations regarding whether Akyumen will buy or lease the convention center and for what price. The company's CEO Aasim Saied said the Akyumen would still host concerts there.
The mayor's announcement Tuesday of a deal with Akyumen was largely welcomed with enthusiasm by residents, though council members often critical of Prince have said they are skeptical of the company's promise of up to 2,000 jobs and its transformation of the Steel City into a Midwest tech hub.
Takeover pushback?
Shanta Mack and Bishop Norman Hairston, formerly the Genesis Center Board of Directors' president and vice president respectively, claimed this week they were left in the dark about a potential sale until an Oct. 6 meeting.
“I didn’t give much pushback. But I did say we need to talk about this. This board is a sovereign board that manages the operations. Yes, we don’t own the building, but we run the venue,” Mack said. “They said that this was happening in 30 to 60 days.”
Mack and Hairston told The Times they were booted from the board Oct. 22. They claimed it was because they resisted plans that were made without board input and questioned what they described as a rushed process.
Prince's team said those claims are false. They were removed because they were “sunset appointments” — or ones that occurred mere days before Karen Freeman-Wilson’s eight-year term ended in the Steel City and Prince took over after the last mayoral election.
State law allows the mayor to remove board members if they were appointed after the 2019 general election.
In August, Prince also removed a third Freeman-Wilson appointee, Bryan Cossey. Cossey is the brother of Mary Cossey, an ex-city employee and close Freeman-Wilson confidant who was charged with felony wire fraud on Aug. 4. However, McCain said the timing of Bryan Cossey’s removal was merely coincidental and should not infer any wrongdoing on his part.
Mack and Hairston’s removals Oct. 22 effectively made the once-five-member board defunct — unable to hold quorum and meet.
Hairston and Mack said Prince's senior adviser, Reaves, pulled employees aside Oct. 22 to inform them of a pending sale or lease deal. Mack alleged employees were also told they would be out of a job. Five full-time and part-time employees would be impacted. Mack said another 20 to 30 individuals who work on an as-needed basis for events would be impacted.
McCain, speaking on the administration's behalf, said: “In fact, to the contrary, they were told that the city would help them stay on with Akyumen when they take control of the center, and also the mayor was committed to reassigning them somewhere in the city if necessary."
Politically resistant?
Shortly before the board removals, Hairston said Prince's team told the board they had to cancel all upcoming events. Hairston resisted, saying he wanted something in writing from the city so the board wouldn’t be liable for cancellations.
On Oct. 9, Reaves emailed the board, and attached a letter penned by the Gary Health Department’s Dr. Roland Walker. All future events, including an Oct. 30 Gucci Mane concert, had to be canceled due to ongoing threat of COVID-19.
Hairston said around the same time, he got a call from the city that Akyumen leaders needed a tour of the Genesis Center because they were supposed to buy the building.
“Upon my arrival, I discovered that a press conference was being set up … Now, you just told us we couldn’t have any events, but yet you’re holding a press conference?” Hairston said.
Hairston said he stood his ground and told Prince’s team they were directed by the health department to not hold any events, which Hairston assumed should include the planned press conference.
Hairston claims he was removed from the board after he reacted so strongly to the event ban and hosting Akyumen's press conference.
He also admitted he was a big supporter of Freeman-Wilson, but he argues political resistance is not what's happening here.
“I was one of Karen’s biggest supporters, I was, but I told Prince I will always be supportive of whoever was the mayor,” Hairston said.
Board 'powerless'
McCain said the Health Department's order specified large live events like concerts.
“A concert is no comparison to a controlled, socially-distanced press conference,” he said.
The original press conference announcing the Akyumen deal was scheduled for Oct. 13, and rescheduled for Oct. 27, five days after Mack and Hairston were removed from the board.
Mack said she believes the board should have been more involved in the Akyumen deal from the beginning as talks were underway.
McCain disagreed.
“Once (Freeman-Wilson) transferred ownership of the Genesis Center from civil city to the Redevelopment Commission, that left the Genesis Board of Managers powerless (regarding potential sales). As the new ‘owner,’ Redevelopment does not have to consult with the board …” McCain said.
With the board defunct, Reaves, the mayor's senior adviser who serves as interim superintendent of parks, recreation and venues, is in charge of the center.
