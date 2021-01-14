Genesis Center sale to be finalized next week; lifted zoning barrier surprises council

GARY — City leaders say they should finalize the sale of the Genesis Convention Center next week with Akyumen Industries, a Los Angeles-based smartphone manufacturer and tech company seeking to plant its headquarters here.
Akyumen plans to move its corporate headquarters into the underused convention center while building a factory on the old Ivanhoe Gardens housing site at 11th Avenue and Chase Street — where the company says they will manufacture 5G phones, tablets and phablets.
The company is acquiring 1 Genesis Center Plaza for $2.5 million that included a $150,000 down payment, Eric Reaves, head of community investment for Gary, said.
Reaves confirmed to the Common Council on Tuesday night that Akyumen has 180 days from close of sale to pay the remaining balance after the down payment — with no deadline extension opportunity.
Reaves told The Times the city anticipates payment from Akyumen within 30 days of signing.
Once finalized, Akyumen will take over utilities and other expenses associated with the now-defunct entertainment venue that struggled to profit long before the COVID-19 pandemic. Utilities are about $10,000 per month, Reaves said.
Zoning approval
Godwin and council members were surprised upon learning Tuesday that the company will not have to seek rezoning approval from the council for use of the property.
To the council’s surprise, Reaves said the property is already zoned for manufacturing, or M-1, instead of civic use.
Reaves explained the Genesis Center property's zoning was changed to manufacturing in 1957, and the redevelopment department is of the belief that was never changed, even after the Genesis Center was constructed in 1974.
Eric Boria, the city’s zoning administrator, reviewed historical zoning documents to ensure a mapping mistake wasn’t made along the way, but everything appears in order, Reaves said.
Godwin said he would like to see if a zoning variance was ever granted to allow the Genesis Center to operate in an M-1 zone.
“It may not have been,” Reaves said.
Akyumen also recently paid the city $50,000 for the former Ivanhoe Gardens site at 11th Avenue and Chase Street. The 27-acre site will eventually become the company’s corporate headquarters.
Akyumen is expected to build a new plant with 500 to 2,000 jobs as it ramps up in the areas of construction, high-tech manufacturing and service. Design and construction on the facility and headquarters was expected to begin before the end of the first quarter in 2021.
Residence hall?
Godwin, citing media reports, said he's not comfortable with the idea of building a residency hall on site to house Akyumen workers.
Reaves said that's not in the works. Instead, Akyumen and the city are exploring a partnership where Akyumen would co-develop market-value homes throughout the city that employees could buy.
"It would be within Gary, not on that property," Reaves said.
Purchase price
Godwin also questioned the wisdom of selling the old Ivanhoe site for a fraction of what it’s worth.
“We do want to make sure we’re not selling ourselves for cheap. That’s less than $3,000 an acre for commercial real estate,” Godwin said.
Reaves explained two appraisals are conducted for every property sold, as required by statute, and then the city advertises the median of the two. Godwin requested copies of the appraisals. When the site was advertised for sale in May, its listed price was $999,000, according to city documents.
Reaves explained every land sale is different in Gary. As is often the case, developers who are attracted to Gary for its expansive land are also here for future property tax breaks and other incentives.
“Gary has a glut of property, and we’re trying to use purchase price as the (incentive), so we can still still collect taxes. That property at the lower value is the 'gimme' … This takes care of a couple of things. The value to get this onto the tax rolls is the salient point here. Some tax is better than no tax,” Reaves said.
He said past administrations in Gary and other Northwest Indiana cities often offer tax abatements left and right to companies to get them in the door.
“This administration doesn’t want to do that, and hasn’t to date,” he said.
Null and void?
Later in the meeting, Reaves accused of Godwin of attempting to derail the Akyumen deal, and others, that have gone before the Redevelopment Commission.
The accusation came as Godwin, who heavily criticized Reaves’ commission for the Akyumen sale and South Gleason Golf Course deal, questioned the legitimacy of any votes taken by the board last year.
Citing state statute, Godwin said commissioners are required to execute a bond payable to the state before taking office. Absent a bond, commissioners are qualified to serve or vote.
“Absent a bond, I’m not sure if they are legit commissioners,” Godwin said.
Reaves replied that he didn’t know about the bond requirement.
“Let me ask you … is the objection to nullify the $9 million South Gleason Golf Course deal? To nullify all the (redevelopment) deals on the table? I’ve been on the board for 10 years, under three mayors … and none of these things existed … but if we need to get it together, let’s get it together.”