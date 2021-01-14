Genesis Center sale to be finalized next week; lifted zoning barrier surprises council

Reaves said that's not in the works. Instead, Akyumen and the city are exploring a partnership where Akyumen would co-develop market-value homes throughout the city that employees could buy.

"It would be within Gary, not on that property," Reaves said.

Purchase price

Godwin also questioned the wisdom of selling the old Ivanhoe site for a fraction of what it’s worth.

“We do want to make sure we’re not selling ourselves for cheap. That’s less than $3,000 an acre for commercial real estate,” Godwin said.

Reaves explained two appraisals are conducted for every property sold, as required by statute, and then the city advertises the median of the two. Godwin requested copies of the appraisals. When the site was advertised for sale in May, its listed price was $999,000, according to city documents.

Reaves explained every land sale is different in Gary. As is often the case, developers who are attracted to Gary for its expansive land are also here for future property tax breaks and other incentives.