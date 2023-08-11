George C Rogge Agency, Shurr Insurance Agency, Tonn and Blank Construction and other Region businesses were honored for their longevity.

Governor Eric Holcomb honored 38 Indiana companies with the Governor’s Century Business Award or Governor's Half-Century Business Award, including several from Northwest Indiana. The honors recognize the longevity of companies that have been in continuous operation for 50 or 100 consecutive years and have shown a commitment to community service.

The Governor’s Century and Half-Century business awards honor Hoosier companies for both their staying power and service to their communities and economic contributions to the state.

The state honored Frain Mortuary for 156 years in Pulaski County, George C Rogge Agency for 100 years in Lake County, Shurr Insurance Agency for 100 years in Porter County, Tonn and Blank Construction for 101 years in LaPorte County, Crisis Center for 52 years in Lake County, the Crown Point Swim Club for 55 years in Lake County and Kwiatkowski Masonry for 77 years in Lake County.

“Every year, the Century and Half-Century awards remind me of the dedication and perseverance Hoosiers across the state bring to their businesses, and each year it is truly an honor to recognize these organizations that have withstood the test of time, navigated economic uncertainties and demonstrated unconditional commitment to their employees and communities across Indiana," Holcomb said.

More than 1,200 Indiana businesses have been recognized since the awards were first introduced 32 years ago.