A new Miller-based design firm helps clients create gardens, living spaces and working spaces attuned to the natural world.

The local artist Corey Hagelberg, whose work often depicts the Calumet Region and addresses ecological themes, started Natures Intentions Regenerative Design LLC.

It specializes in regenerative designs, which aim to mimic the natural world and create resilient low maintenance spaces that can last for generations. It also does permaculture design, an ethical design style Bill Mollison and David Holgrem created in Australia with a mission of "Earth Care, People Care and Future Care." It follows 12 design principles like "observe and interact," "catch and store energy" and "integrate, don't segregate."

"What inspired me is that I've been practicing permaculture on my own property for about six years now and have been kind of learning about it. It's just something I've dedicated more time to," he said. "It's a natural fit. I started a food forest at My Brother's Keeper. It's a design form or art that can be useful in people's everyday lives, which is what inspired me to do it more and more."

Natures Intentions offers custom designs that are tailored to clients, spaces and budgets. Hagelberg will work with them to develop a timeline and work schedule.

"More people are looking to grow their own food and are worried about climate or having a climate resilient business," he said. "This business focuses on helping them with design work. I saw a niche I thought I could fill. I want to help bring these ideas to the fore in the Region. I saw a need for people to bring regenerative agriculture into their own lives in a meaningful way. I think as time goes on and people see more of these crazy weather patterns, they see supply systems being more stressed, so they're looking to get more food from their backdoors."

The firm designs native gardens, food gardens, food forests and rain gardens. It also offers services like foodscaping, biochar, climate resilience planning and project management.

"Designing with native and perennial food plants is often a major part of the plant design, but with regenerative design, water flow and storage, how energy can be captured and stored on the design site and zero waste building design can all be integrated to create a system that works together in an eco-friendly way," Hagelberg said.

"It is important to note that much of what we have to say about creating spaces that are in tune with nature can be directly linked to the practices of the indigenous people who lived in this area pre-European colonization: the Bodwéwadmi (Potawatomi), Myaamia, Kiikaapoi (Kickapoo), Kaskaskia, Peoria, Očhéthi Šakówiŋ people, communities who lived off the land for tens of thousands of years. Many aspects of regenerative design draw upon the process of ancestors and previous generations. Growing plants, growing food is in all our DNA and a few generations ago, plant knowledge was more common knowledge."

Hagelberg also incorporates new technologies like rocket mass and charcoal making stoves.

"We live in a unique region, ecologically, where there is incredible biodiversity around us. If you don’t mow your lawn for a couple weeks, many plants will come up that are as healthy or healthier than what you can find in the supermarket. If you walk through Miller Woods in Indiana Dunes National Park, close to where I live, you will find wild blueberries, strawberries, cherries, elderberries, raspberries, rose hips, mushrooms and scores of other edible plants," he said. "What I’m hoping to accomplish with Nature's Intentions is to bring elements of the national parks back into our yards, in our spaces, so we can walk out our doors and pick blueberries and elderberries, and have spaces where we observe, interact, celebrate and support nature where it is most accessible."

He's already worked with seven clients, including Faith Farms in Gary.

"I help them with the first steps and try to maintain a relationship with clients," he said. "I like to keep in touch and follow up to check in our their projects."

The design firm works with residential, commercial, institutional and educational customers — anyone interested in restoring nature and natural landscapes on their properties.

"The long-term goal is to get these practices more widely accepted," he said. "I want to give people the opportunity to have nature in the background. There are benefits like returning to agriculture, catching and storing energy, having more efficient energy and making things more local, which can only save time and money and be more efficient."

For more information, email naturesintentiondesign@gmail.com, call 219-713-4594 or visit naturesintentionsdesign.com.