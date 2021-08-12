Girl dies three days after being pulled from Griffith pool

GRIFFITH — A 2-year-old girl has died at a Chicago hospital, three days after she got out of a home, opened a latched gate and jumped into a backyard pool.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the girl as Fheonix Stevens of the 500 block of Oxford Circle. Stevens was transported to Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon, and the medical examiner reported she died there at 2 p.m. Wednesday. No cause of death was listed.

Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin confirmed that Stevens had died and said the case has been referred to Indiana’s Child Protective Services per standard procedure. No criminal charges were expected, he said.

Police were alerted to the backyard pool around 3:45 p.m. Sunday and told that a 2-year-old girl “manipulated” a gate latch to enter the fenced pool area. She then apparently threw a float into the pool and jumped in.

Stevens was discovered in the pool by another child who then told an adult. Martin said it appeared Stevens was in the water for 10 to 15 minutes before being pulled out.