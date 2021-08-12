 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl dies three days after being pulled from Griffith pool
alert urgent

Girl dies three days after being pulled from Griffith pool

Griffith Town Hall

Griffith Town Hall

 John J. Watkins, The Times

GRIFFITH — A 2-year-old girl has died at a Chicago hospital, three days after she got out of a home, opened a latched gate and jumped into a backyard pool.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the girl as Fheonix Stevens of the 500 block of Oxford Circle. Stevens was transported to Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon, and the medical examiner reported she died there at 2 p.m. Wednesday. No cause of death was listed.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin confirmed that Stevens had died and said the case has been referred to Indiana’s Child Protective Services per standard procedure. No criminal charges were expected, he said.

Police were alerted to the backyard pool around 3:45 p.m. Sunday and told that a 2-year-old girl “manipulated” a gate latch to enter the fenced pool area. She then apparently threw a float into the pool and jumped in.

Stevens was discovered in the pool by another child who then told an adult. Martin said it appeared Stevens was in the water for 10 to 15 minutes before being pulled out.

Stevens escaped the home when an adult caretaker who was not feeling well fell asleep.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the asteroid Bennu on a collision course with Earth?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts