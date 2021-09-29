Girl Scout troop gives Crown Point's little free food pantry a face-lift

CROWN POINT — With a fresh coat of paint, a little free food pantry is refreshed and ready to serve the Crown Point community once more.
A new group of Girl Scouts, those in Troop 35491, took over responsibility of the pantry in late May, with 18 girls in grades four through six at Taft Middle School and Lake Street Elementary School cleaning and restocking the two-shelf cupboard.
The green pantry, which is reminiscent of the Girl Scouts logo and features a Trefoil design and a new sign, is hard to miss when driving along East Street; it is on the south side of the Crown Point Police Department.
Eleanor Carroll is one of the Scouts who helps take care of the little pantry.
The fourth-grader at Lake Street Elementary said she was excited her troop took over the project because it will help people in need.
"I was a little worried about taking on such a big project because our troop hasn't done a big, troopwide project," Eleanor said.
Soon to be promoted to a junior, Eleanor has had her turn cleaning out and restocking the pantry, which is accessible 24/7.
Over two weeks, Eleanor and her mom, Shannon, a troop co-leader, checked on the pantry every other two nights after school.
"Our last weekend with it, we go to Aldi and buy a bunch of stuff to put in it so it's restocked for the next person," Eleanor said.
Some days, the mother-and-daughter duo found the pantry full because someone had dropped donations off, other days, "it would be a little more empty," as someone had picked up food.
"It was nice knowing that people are using it and being able to use things from it," the elementary student said.
For Eleanor, the pantry has shown her the amount of people who need help in Crown Point.
Now, Eleanor and her fellow Scouts are looking for ways to expand their reach across the city, with Eleanor and her mom discussing a vegetable garden where people can get fresh produce, because the pantry only offers nonperishable items.
'What else can we do?'
Initially presented to city officials in May 2018, the project was spearheaded by Girl Scout Troop 30305, formerly Cadette Girl Scout Troop 30203. The pantry was erected in April 2020.
Kara Graper, leader of Girl Scout Troop 30305, said in an email the pantry serves as a reminder to, "plant seeds of kindness."
"The Scouts had no idea COVID was around the corner when they began planning for the pantry and raising money," Graper said. "They watered the seed, we helped oversee them plant it. The timing just proves that anyone can be a real agent of change no matter your age."
While working as a page for the Crown Point Community Library last year, Graper said she checked on the pantry twice a week. She found while the food was turned over, the pantry rarely ran low.
Graper also recalled a woman in her 90s calling the Crown Point Police Department asking for food after an article about the pantry ran in The Times.
"She called because she needed help and did not want to get COVID. Food staples were driven to her immediately," Graper said, later adding she is grateful for the Scouts who took over the project.
"That story still resonates with me, and if NO ONE used the pantry ever, I think the girls would say all of the planning they did made hearing that all worthwhile. "
Kristin Overbey, leader of Leader of Troop 35491, which currently cares for the pantry, said it has sparked conversations about food insecurity in Crown Point and beyond.
"They really look forward to checking in on the pantry and stocking it knowing that they're helping those in need," Overbey said, noting she is "super happy" the troop has been able to pick up the project from previous Scouts.
"I don't think the girls or their families realized the amount of food insecurity in our town."
The troop's Juniors who are bridging over to Cadettes have talked about starting a little free pantry for dog food, with the Scouts wondering, "If this is working so well, what else can we do?" Overbey said.