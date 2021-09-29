Girl Scout troop gives Crown Point's little free food pantry a face-lift

"The Scouts had no idea COVID was around the corner when they began planning for the pantry and raising money," Graper said. "They watered the seed, we helped oversee them plant it. The timing just proves that anyone can be a real agent of change no matter your age."

While working as a page for the Crown Point Community Library last year, Graper said she checked on the pantry twice a week. She found while the food was turned over, the pantry rarely ran low.

Graper also recalled a woman in her 90s calling the Crown Point Police Department asking for food after an article about the pantry ran in The Times.

"She called because she needed help and did not want to get COVID. Food staples were driven to her immediately," Graper said, later adding she is grateful for the Scouts who took over the project.

"That story still resonates with me, and if NO ONE used the pantry ever, I think the girls would say all of the planning they did made hearing that all worthwhile. "