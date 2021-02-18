Girl Scout troop hosting drive-thru cookie sales booth

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — A local Girl Scout troop is dreaming of selling enough cookies to earn a trip to a Disney Youth Program.

Troop 35580, based out of LOFS, will be hosting a drive-thru cookie booth on Saturday at the Sassy Salon parking lot, 8291 E. 109th Ave., Winfield, troop leader Kailey Gernenz said.

Gernenz is co-leader, along with Christine Buczek, of the troop that is comprised of about 17 girls who are both Daisies and Brownies, Gernenz said.

"Our girls are trying to sell as many cookies as possible to go to Disney," Gernenz said.

The troop last year sold around 4,000 Girl Scout Cookies and is hoping to match that number this year.

This will be the second weekend the troop has sold the Girl Scout Cookies at the same location, Gernenz said.

"They sold cookies last weekend at the same location and were having the time of their lives. They truly enjoy selling cookies," Gernenz said.

Jessica Sass, the owner of Sassy Salon and a mutual friend of the two troop leaders, agreed to allow the drive-thru cookie booth to be held in her lot.