Girl Scout troop hosting drive-thru cookie sales booth

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — A local Girl Scout troop is dreaming of selling enough cookies to earn a trip to a Disney Youth Program.
Troop 35580, based out of LOFS, will be hosting a drive-thru cookie booth on Saturday at the Sassy Salon parking lot, 8291 E. 109th Ave., Winfield, troop leader Kailey Gernenz said.
Gernenz is co-leader, along with Christine Buczek, of the troop that is comprised of about 17 girls who are both Daisies and Brownies, Gernenz said.
"Our girls are trying to sell as many cookies as possible to go to Disney," Gernenz said.
The troop last year sold around 4,000 Girl Scout Cookies and is hoping to match that number this year.
This will be the second weekend the troop has sold the Girl Scout Cookies at the same location, Gernenz said.
"They sold cookies last weekend at the same location and were having the time of their lives. They truly enjoy selling cookies," Gernenz said.
Jessica Sass, the owner of Sassy Salon and a mutual friend of the two troop leaders, agreed to allow the drive-thru cookie booth to be held in her lot.
The troop is also working on it's Hero Project, which allows those who don't want the cookies to donate them to military, fire, police or front line workers, Gernenz said.
The Girl Scout Cookies sell for $5 per box.
The cookie selections include Lemon Ups, Thin Mints, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, S'mores, Toffee-Tastic, Samoas and Trefoils.
The Girl Scouts will walk up to the car to take the order then deliver them after picking them up from a nearby van.
"We take cash, credit or debit card," Gernenz said.
The leaders decided to have the girls do a drive-thru cookie booth this year because of COVID-19 issues not allowing girls to go door to door.
"We want the girls to have some normalcy this year," Gernernz said.
Money raised from the cookie sales will help send the girls to the Disney Youth Program as well as to purchase patches and raise money for field trips including one to Savannah, Georgia, to visit the home of Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low.
Gernenz said her daughter, Kadence, 7, is a member of the troop as is Zoey, 8, the daughter of Buczek.