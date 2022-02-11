Girl Scouts get creative with cookie sales

Selling Girl Scout cookies used to be a piece of cake.

Now, because of the new COVID-19 restrictions the last two years, troops have learned to be more creative and innovative with sales.

Scouts are going online to sell cookies and hosting drive-thru sales at local businesses, said Girl Scout leaders Kailey Gernenz and Julie Carter.

There's a drive-thru sale Friday outside the Centier Bank in Winfield and online sales will be taken until March 20.

The old ways of selling, including booth displays set up inside stores and door to door in-person sales, were sidelined due to safety concerns.

"Going door to door and ringing the doorbell is the more traditional way of selling," Gernenz said.

Gernenz, leader of Troop 35580 based in Lakes of the Four Seasons, said she plans to drive her girls around Lakes of the Four Seasons to sell the cookies next week.

The leaders met recently at the Hebron Fire Department, where some 1,452 cases of Girl Scout cookies were delivered and unloaded with the assistance of firefighter Jason Bell, Julie Carter's brother, and Richard Bell, Carter's father.

Carter is the leader of Troop 35494 and service unit manager for Hebron, Kouts, Morgan Township and the Porter County section of LOFS,

"He did it when I was a kid and he's doing it now," Carter, a former Girl Scout, said in reference to her dad's assistance.

Rich Wampner, father of Girl Scout Hazel Wampner, was one of the "cookie dads" who came to the Kouts Fire Department to pick up boxes.

Wampner, a Lakes of the Four Seasons resident, said he's gone all out to help his daughter sell Girl Scout cookies.

Last year he even dressed up in a leprechaun suit to draw attention to the girls as they sold cookies on the square in downtown Crown Point in March.

The sales proved a success especially when potential customers found out they could purchase cookies using a credit card.

Katy Brewer, a Lakes of the Four Seasons mother who came to pick up boxes of cookies, said some customers are concerned about in-person deliveries.

She said three of her daughter's customers said they didn't want their cookies delivered at home so they paid extra to have them shipped.

"We also offer non-contact delivery," Brewer said.

The recent challenges experienced by Girl Scouts are nothing new, said Julie Somogyi, chief external affairs officer for Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

The first Girl Scout cookies, home baked, were sold in 1917.

"Over the course of all those years we've certainly had challenges including rationing during both world wars," Somogyi said.

The challenges have made the Girl Scouts more resilient, creative and innovative, Somogyi said.

"Every time we enter into cookie programs there's unknowns and it's important to approach each cookie program as open minded as we can," Somogyi said.

Somogyi said most Girl Scouts in recent years have opted out of the classic door-to-door sales. Scouts can still sell that way, but they must be accompanied by an adult and they must wear masks.

More Girl Scouts these days are utilizing technology to sell cookies even including their own sales video.

"They are using a lot of tools including digital tools. That's been a big change and that's helped us during the pandemic. They can use technology in a great way to stay safe," Somogyi said.

Those wanting to purchase cookies from the troops prior to March 20 deadline can email Gernenz at kaileylizabeth9@gmail.com or Carter at cpdumember@yahoo.com.

Cookies, at $5 per box, include the new Adventurefuls as well as the traditional Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos and Samoas.

Donations of cookies can also be made to the Local Heroes program, which includes donations to first responders, military and health workers.

