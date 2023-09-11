VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso/Washington Girl Scouts host an informational meeting/registration drive Monday at the Valparaiso Public Library.

It runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the library, 103 Jefferson St.

Parents and guardians will receive information about the troops for girls in kindergarten through 12th grade. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about which troops are accepting new members and which additional troops are being organized.

Some troops still need additional adult volunteers in these program levels:

Daisy Girl Scouts for kindergarten and first-grade girls;

Brown Girl Scouts for second- and third-graders;

Junior Girl Scouts for fourth- and fifth-graders;

Cadette Girl Scouts for sixth- through eighth-graders;

Senior Girl Scouts for freshmen and sophomores and;

Amdassador Girl Scouts for 11th and 12th graders.

The first Girl Scout troop was organized 113 years ago by Juliette Gordon Lowe in Savannah, Georgia. Since then, it has spread throughout the United States and boasts membership of more than 1 million girls.

Besides selling cookies, girls do activities to earn badges, go camping, make crafts, plan trips and meet news friends.

Girl Scouting builds girls of character, confidents and character.