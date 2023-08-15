The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana will open a new gathering place and shop in Schererville Saturday.

The youth development organization, which teaches young girls about entrepreneurship, courage, confidence, character, friendship and other values, will open the Schererville Gathering Place and Shop at 705 Suite A, US Highway 41 in Schererville.

"The Schererville Gathering Place will offer Girl Scouts an interactive space for meetings and programming where Girl Scouts can gather together and bring their dreams to life," the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana said in a press release. "The new location will serve the Northwest Indiana community, and the opening comes as a part of the local council's efforts to get more ingrained into communities they serve with a greater presence."

A grand opening celebration will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will be free and open the public.

People can enjoy small bites, shopping, games and giveaways while checking out the new gathering space and shop. It will stock fashion, accessories and Girl Scout paraphernalia like patches and sticker sheets.

The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana aims to lift girls up, help them attain their dreams and train them to become the next generation of leaders. It seeks to provide them with a space where they can "feel safe, seen, and encouraged to be their authentic selves."

For more information, call 855-456-8347 or visit www.girlscoutsgcnwi.org.