Girl Scouts thrive after pandemic-altered experience

Although the COVID-19 pandemic put most of the world on pause, Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana continued to show resilience and thrive through untraditional methods.

As social distancing precautions were established, troop leaders quickly adjusted under new circumstances. Linda Griffith, co-leader for Ambassador Troop 148, said leaders began hosting meetings outdoors or online via Zoom.

“Troops were able to survive due to the ingenuity of leaders,” she said.

Without courage, confidence and character Girl Scout troops wouldn’t have defeated the barrier COVID-19 imposed. Girls continued to make the world a better place by earning badges from home and participating in socially distanced service projects.

Ambassador Troop 148 from Valparaiso High School created unique projects to serve its community. Individually, girls made blankets for the homeless and collected school supplies for Hilltop House, said Linda Beach, volunteer for Valparaiso and Washington Township.

“The pandemic didn’t stop girl scouting – girls did many activities,” said Beach, a lifetime Girl Scout. “It was hard, but we persevered.”

Members from Troop 148 also donated menstrual care products for low-income women and girls, and hosted a Christmas toy drive. With over 20 additional groups across Valparaiso and Washington Township, the activities troops participated in could fill a book, she said.

In addition to service projects, girls continued earning badges online. The Survival Zombie Badge taught troops how to react in emergency situations at home by learning to turn off the water and gas. Girls also were taught proper first aid instructions and pet care.

“The Car Care badges was perfect for socially distancing and meeting outside,” Beach said. “The girls learned how to check fluids, check air in tires and how to change a tire.”

Though Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana Troop 10148 had lost 3 of its troops since 2020, members continued earning badges from home. Troops earned badges about topics relating to the government, financial literacy and college, said Deanna Beck, leader for Troop 10148.

Beck’s troop continues to have meetings via Zoom. The girls were lucky enough to travel to Georgia in June 2021 to visit Juliette Gordon Low's house, the founder of Girl Scouts. Beck looks forward to participating in some outdoor activities before her troop graduates this upcoming June.

“In the last few years they’ve had to be creative to serve, but all of my girls have found ways to be servants to their community,” Beck said.

Destiny Magana-Stokes, Troop 10148 member, said Girl Scouts has had a significant role on her development, especially regarding time management. She joined her troop in 2011 when she was 5 years old. Although the pandemic changed some aspects of her troop, members continued following tradition by making annual Christmas ornaments.

"This year was our last Christmas ornament and it was a bittersweet moment," said Magana-Stokes, a Griffith High School senior. "It's what I look forward to every year because it's been one of the most consistent things throughout my school life."

Like Girl Scouts, the Christmas ornaments will hold a special place in her heart forever.

“I have no doubt that these girls are the future leaders of their campus communities,” Beck said. “Hopefully some of them come back to become leaders in the community that helped raise them.”

