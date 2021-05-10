 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl Scouts to offer free cookies at mass vaccination sites
alert urgent

Girl Scouts to offer free cookies at mass vaccination sites

Mass Vaccinations, old Roosevelt School, Gary (copy)

Indiana National Guard troops held direct traffic last month at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary.

 John Luke, File, The Times

GARY — With sales lagging because of the pandemic, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana are partnering with the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to give away boxes of cookies at select mass vaccination sites, officials announced Monday.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Vaccination recipients will be able to get their cravings for Tagalongs or Thin Mints satisfied at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School, 730 W. 25th Ave.

About 70,000 boxes of cookies will be distributed statewide, according to a press release from IDOH.

"We are grateful to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana for supporting vaccination sites around the state and hope that the addition of cookies makes the experience of getting this life-saving vaccine even sweeter," Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, said in the release.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts