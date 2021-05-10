Girl Scouts to offer free cookies at mass vaccination sites

GARY — With sales lagging because of the pandemic, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana are partnering with the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to give away boxes of cookies at select mass vaccination sites, officials announced Monday.

Vaccination recipients will be able to get their cravings for Tagalongs or Thin Mints satisfied at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School, 730 W. 25th Ave.

About 70,000 boxes of cookies will be distributed statewide, according to a press release from IDOH.

"We are grateful to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana for supporting vaccination sites around the state and hope that the addition of cookies makes the experience of getting this life-saving vaccine even sweeter," Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, said in the release.

