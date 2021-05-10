Girl Scouts to offer free cookies at mass vaccination sites

Indiana National Guard troops held direct traffic last month at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary.
John Luke, File, The Times
GARY — With sales lagging because of the pandemic, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana are partnering with the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to give away boxes of cookies at select mass vaccination sites, officials announced Monday.
Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.
Vaccination recipients will be able to get their cravings for Tagalongs or Thin Mints satisfied at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School, 730 W. 25th Ave.
About 70,000 boxes of cookies will be distributed statewide, according to a press release from IDOH.
"We are grateful to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana for supporting vaccination sites around the state and hope that the addition of cookies makes the experience of getting this life-saving vaccine even sweeter," Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, said in the release.
Flower shortage caused by coronavirus pandemic
Twenty-seven-year veteran Dawn Dahlen works on a floral arrangement Monday at the Bryan's Florist & Greenhouse location in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Twenty-seven-year veteran Dawn Dahlen works on a floral arrangement Monday at the Bryan's Florist & Greenhouse location in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Dawn Dahlen works on a floral arrangement Monday at the Bryan's Florist & Greenhouse location in Merrillville.
John J. Watkins, The Times
66th Baby Box in nation dedicated
tate Rep. Mike Andrade stops to talk with Jennifer and Mario Melgoza at the Schererville Fire Station. Their daughter, 1-year-old Grace, was found in a Hammond baby box. A new box, the 66th in the nation, has been installed at the Schererville Plum Creek station.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey, left, tries to get 1-year-old Grace Melgoza, with her mother, Jennifer Melgoza, to say a few words at the Schererville Plum Creek Fire Station Tuesday. A new baby box, the 66th in the nation, has been installed at the station. Grace was a Baby Box baby dropped off in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey looks on as Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson speaks at the Schererville Plum Creek Fire Station. A new baby box has been installed at the station.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey introduces 18-month-old Grace Melgoza and her mother, Jennifer Melgoza, at Schererville Fire Station No. 2 on Plum Creek Drive. The toddler was adopted by the Melgoza family after she was found in a baby box in Hammond. The 66th in the nation has been installed at the station.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Munster’s Ben Greiner is tagged out at home plate by Highland’s Matthew Gonzales as the Trojans hold on to second place in the Northwest Crossroads Conference as they top Munster 2-0 Tuesday at Munster.
John Luke, The Times
Highland’s Matthew Gonzales celebrates a base hit and RBI in the third inning Tuesday at Munster.
John Luke, The Times
Mjunster’s Ben Greiner throws to first on a base hit by Highland’s Camden Scheidt Tuesday at Munster.
John Luke, The Times
Highland’s Matthew Gonzales, left, and Max Herring celebrate stopping a Munster run in the fourth inning Tuesday at Munster.
John Luke, The Times
Micaela Smith reacts with emotion after being sworn in Tuesday as the first black village trustee in Lansing. Her parents, Kenneth and Marcia Smith, joined her.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Two new bullpens were created making right field about 18 feet shorter at the U.S. Steel Yard stadium.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Work is being completed on Rusty's Landing, a recreational area at U.S. Steel Yard behind center field for the entire family.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Seats were removed to create this berm along right field at U.S. Steel Yard where fans can watch the game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Steel Yard is the home of the Gary SouthShore RailCats.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's dugout erupts as Madi Elish, far right, heads for home after her second home run against Lake Central on Wednesday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point's Aubrey Wroble makes a catch in left field on Wednesday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake Central's Sydney Doloszycki, left, can't come up with the tag at second base against Crown Point's Gabi Serratos on Wednesday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake Central's Jordan August, left, tags Crown Point's Kaleigh Klingberg at home plate on Wednesday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake County Sheriff police walk along 23rd Ave. near Marshall in Gary Wednesday while searching for a suspect who stole a Lake Station, police car and left it in the front yard of a home in the 2200 block of Marshall.
John Luke The Times
Idelle Young-Hicks, of Hammond, participates in the National Day of Prayer: “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty,” Thursday at the Hammond Sportsplex. The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry Truman.
John Luke, The Times
The Rev. Herman Polk Sr., of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, offers the closing prayer during Hammond’s National Day of Prayer Thursday at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John Luke, The Times
People listen to the Rev. Travis Rayes, of the New Life Community Church, during the National Day of Prayer Thursday at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John Luke, The Times
People participate in the Hammond Faith Based Community’s presentation of the National Day of Prayer Thursday at the Hammond Sportsplex.
John Luke, The Times
Hard Rock Casino President Matt Schuffert gives a guided tour of the new casino in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The entrance to the Hard Rock Casino in Gary features a guitar symbolizing the careers of the Jackson family.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Slot machines await gamblers at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Mannequins wearing Jackson 5 costumes are on display at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Joan Zeldenrust dips her tea bag into a cup of hot water Friday at the Bickford of Crown Point Mother's Day tea.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Earline Sanford ponders a choice of tea the the Bickford of Crown Point Mother's Day tea Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Mary Kliza takes a sip of tea Friday at the Bickford of Crown Point Mother's Day tea.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Marilyn Rosinko, left, and Kathleen Hommema enjoy tea and pastries at the Bickford of Crown Point Mother's Day tea Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana State Police 1st Sgt. Brian Schnick, of Valparaiso, plays taps Friday at the end of an ISP memorial service in Lowell for those who died in the line of duty.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Indiana State Police officers salute during the playing of taps at a memorial service Friday at the Indiana State Police post in Lowell.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
District Cmdr. Lt. Terry Gose and Area Cmdr. Capt. Jeremy Kelly honor the fallen by reciting their names and service during a memorial service Friday at the Indiana State Police post in Lowell.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
The honor guard presents the colors during the playing of taps near the end of a memorial service Friday at the Indiana State Police post in Lowell.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Relatives of former Whiting Mayor Joe Grenchik unveil a street sign that was dedicated to him Friday on 119th near Oil City Stadium. About seventy-five people gathered as Mayor Steve Spebar and the city of Whiting held the ceremony dedicating the neighborhood street, Joe Grenchik Lane, in honor of former Mayor Joseph Grenchik, the first Whiting mayor to serve four full terms. The street is half a block from where Mayor Grenchik lived and also died in December of 2020 at age 94. “He was larger than life in a lot of ways, but humble as well,” said Phil Grenchik, Jr, nephew of Mayor Grenchik.
John Luke The Times
About a 75 people gathered on 119th across from Oil City Stadium as Mayor Steve Spebar and the city of Whiting held a ceremony Friday dedicating the neighborhood street, Joe Grenchik Lane, in honor of former Mayor Joseph Grenchik, the first Whiting mayor to serve four full terms. Phil Grenchik, brother to the late Mayor Joe Grenchik, speaks during the dedication ceremony. Mayor Grenchik, who served from 1964 to 1967 and again from 1976 to 1987, died in December 2020 at the age of 94.
John Luke The Times
Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar, right, speaks to abut 75 people gathered on 119th across from Oil City Stadium as and the city of Whiting held a ceremony Friday dedicating the neighborhood street, Joe Grenchik Lane, in honor of former Mayor Joseph Grenchik, the first Whiting mayor to serve four full terms. The street is half a block from where Mayor Grenchik lived and also died in December of 2020 at age 94. “He was larger than life in a lot of ways, but humble as well,” said Phil Grenchik, Jr, nephew of Mayor Grenchik.
John Luke
About a hundred people gathered on 119th across from Oil City Stadium as Mayor Steve Spebar and the city of Whiting held a ceremony Friday dedicating the neighborhood street, Joe Grenchik Lane, in honor of former Mayor Joseph Grenchik, the first Whiting mayor to serve four full terms. The street is half a block from where Mayor Grenchik lived and also died in December of 2020 at age 94. “He was larger than life in a lot of ways, but humble as well,” said Phil Grenchik, Jr, nephew of Mayor Grenchik. Patti Grenchik, left talks to Dolores Grenchik, Joe’s sister before the dedicationi ceremony.
John Luke
Crown Point’s Anthony Sainato is safe at second on a steal as Munster’s Allan Dedelow saves a throw in the third inning Friday at Crown Point.
John Luke, The Times
Crown Point’s Anthony Sainato scores on a wild pitch in the third inning against Munster Friday at Crown Point
John Luke, The Times
Munster’s Brady Ginaven is out at first by Crown Point’s Chris Bachman in the third inning Friday at Crown Point.
John Luke, The Times
Crown Point’s Gabe Stout tries to scoop up a ground ball hit by
John Luke The Times
Boone Grove’s Erica Hoffman extends to keep a ground ball in the infield against Crown Point at Crown Point on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Boone Grove’s Emily Veschak tries to hold onto the throw home as Crown Point’s Gianna Fantin scores in the second inning at Crown Point on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point’s Grace Lucka takes the throw from catcher Gianna Fantin as Boone Grove’s Kara Krause tries to score on a passed ball Saturday at Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Boone Grove’s Erica Hoffman flips the ball to Katelyne Allen to force out Crown Point’s Madi Elish at second base at Crown Point High on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Morton’s Luke Lopez tries to score against Hammond High catcher Raymond Garcia on Saturday during the The Last Inning, a School City of Hammond Baseball Tournament. It was last hurrah with Clark and Gavit closing.
John Luke, The Times
Gavit’s Evan Blankman points and consults with Joseph Skaritka as Skaritka prepares to bat during The Last Inning, a School City of Hammond Baseball Tournament, on Saturday at Dowling Park.
John Luke, The Times
Fans watch as Gavit plays Clark on Saturday in The Last Inning, a School City of Hammond Baseball Tournament, at Dowling Park.
John Luke, The Times
Wendy VanderTuuk looks at some of the Morton jerseys from 1970s and '80s during The Last Inning Tournament on Saturday at Dowling Park.
John Luke, The Times
On Saturday afternoon, T.F. North teachers Aaron Altenburg, left, and Chris Russo celebrate after running 24 miles in 24 hours. The duo initiated the effort to help raise scholarship money for T.F. North students affected by the ongoing pandemic.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
On Friday and Saturday, TF North faculty members Aaron Altenburg, left, and Chris Russo ran 24 miles in 24 hours to raise money for scholarships for students whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
