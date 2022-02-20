Girls on the Run celebrates 15th anniversary

Girls on the Run Northwest Indiana is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

This local nonprofit began in 2007 with a team of 15 girls at Merkley Elementary in Highland. From these humble beginnings, it has grown exponentially having served more than 16,5000 girls to date across a 10-county service area.

Girls on the Run is about so much more than running.

It's a 10-week after-school program that teaches research-based, social-emotional lessons designed specifically for the challenges that girls in grades 3 through 8 face.

The program recognizes the important connection between body and mind and is centered around fun and accessible physical activity, ensuring ut strengthens physical and emotional health.

Lessons are intentionally delivered in a safe and inclusive environment where girls can be themselves and make meaningful connections with teammates and mentors.

One participant said, "Girls on the Run could make any girl fearless...when you are surrounded by people you trust, respect, and care for, nothing can hold you back from being the most beautiful version of yourself."

Executive director Jill Schlueter-Kim said, "one thing that sets us apart from other youth programs is that we train our coaches to create a safe and inclusive environment where girls can be themselves and make meaningful connections with teammates and mentors. We believe that these connections are even more valuable now, as our kids have spent so much time being disconnected from their peers."

Special events are planned to celebrate the 15 year anniversary. They include:

• Girls Making Waves spring season registration is open now until the ten-week season begins the first week of March

• Dream it. Do it. Be it. Girls on the Run International’s virtual event on March 31 featuring Simone Biles

• Sneaker Soirée premiere annual fundraiser is April 23 at Whitehawk Country Club, Crown Point

• Girls on the Run Fearless 15 5K end-of-season celebrations on May 14t and 15 and Nov. 5 and 6.

For a list of locations that have Girls on the Run teams this spring along with information on events and how to get involved, go to the Girls on the Run Northwest Indiana website: www.gotrofnwi.org.

