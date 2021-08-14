Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana receives $70K grant to expand program

GRIFFITH — Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana was one of five Indiana organizations to receive an Empowering Health grant from UnitedHealthcare.
The grant, which the local nonprofit received in late July, is a part of UnitedHealthcare's Empowering Health commitment.
Since the program's inception in 2018, UnitedHealthcare has awarded more than $40 million in Empowering Health grants and reached more than 6 million people through community-based organizations across 29 states, according to a press release.
“Social and economic factors have a profound impact on achieving and maintaining good health,” Charlotte Macbeth, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of Indiana Medicare and Medicaid, said in a news release.
“Through Empowering Health grants we’re working with local organizations to provide Hoosiers with greater access to essential resources in high-risk and high-need communities so they can live healthier lives.”
Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana received $70,000, which Jill Schlueter-Kim, executive director of Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana, said will be used largely for outreach.
"The primary focus of this grant is to really help us expand our service area and really reach girls in rural communities," Schlueter-Kim told The Times.
The grant will help fund outreach events to spread the word about the organization, as well as provide additional financial assistance for girls and stipends to coaches, Schlueter-Kim said.
Schlueter-Kim noted about 70% of girls in the program take advantage of the nonprofit's financial assistance, which is supported through grants and sponsors.
Rebuilding after COVID-19
The grant comes as registration for the fall 2021 program opened Monday, and as the organization is "in a real rebuilding phase," in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schlueter-Kim said.
Right now, there are 26 confirmed sites for the fall 2021 program, and the nonprofit is hoping to pick up a few more sites to offer 30 locations.
"This grant is really helping us to focus some of our resources on connecting with coaches and sites that they have dropped off during the pandemic; really focusing our efforts on getting some of our old sites back and getting some new sites to try to join us," she said.
Between its two seasons in 2019, Schlueter-Kim said Girls on the Run on Northwest Indiana served 2,000 girls. The nonprofit is hoping to get back to that number by 2023.
The numbers are looking positive, however, as the nonprofit saw 763 girls, about half of its participants from spring 2019, return to the program in the spring, Schlueter-Kim said.
"We feel like we're really on the right track to rebuilding," Schlueter-Kim said.
"We really feel that during COVID, and now that we're coming out of it ... the girls need this program, and coaches need this program, even more as we all go through the process of recovering from the trauma that we've all gone through, the collective trauma."
The program gives girls an opportunity to talk about their feelings and learn how to express their emotions in a healthy way, how to support other girls and ask for support and how to make connections with adult mentors, Schlueter-Kim said.
"Like everyone, it had a big impact on us because most of our sites are at schools. So during the spring of 2020, our season had just begun, we were two weeks in and all of the sudden, everybody just had to stop," Schlueter-Kim said of the pandemic. "It was a pretty dark time, but we feel really positive and really happy to be back on track and serving girls again."
The 10-week fall 2021 season begins the week of Aug. 30. A virtual program also will be offered for eight weeks beginning the week of Sept. 13.
"We know that some girls still won't be able to attend school in person for whatever reason," Schlueter-Kim said. "We also know that we don't have as many locations, so there may be girls in an area that just can't access an in-person site. It's always our goal to eliminate barriers to participation."
To register for the upcoming season, visit www.gotrofnwi.org/Register-Now. Applications to become a site can be found at www.gotrofnwi.org/Start-Site.