Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana receives $70K grant to expand program

"We feel like we're really on the right track to rebuilding," Schlueter-Kim said.

"We really feel that during COVID, and now that we're coming out of it ... the girls need this program, and coaches need this program, even more as we all go through the process of recovering from the trauma that we've all gone through, the collective trauma."

The program gives girls an opportunity to talk about their feelings and learn how to express their emotions in a healthy way, how to support other girls and ask for support and how to make connections with adult mentors, Schlueter-Kim said.

"Like everyone, it had a big impact on us because most of our sites are at schools. So during the spring of 2020, our season had just begun, we were two weeks in and all of the sudden, everybody just had to stop," Schlueter-Kim said of the pandemic. "It was a pretty dark time, but we feel really positive and really happy to be back on track and serving girls again."

The 10-week fall 2021 season begins the week of Aug. 30. A virtual program also will be offered for eight weeks beginning the week of Sept. 13.